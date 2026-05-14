Some Chinese ships, in compliance with Iranian management protocols, since Wednesday night have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Thursday.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz beginning 28 February when it barred passage to vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory, the report said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that 30 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday night.

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The official added that different countries have accepted the Iran-designated route for passage through the strait.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi, on Thursday, said that the Strait of Hormuz was open to all commercial vessels, provided they cooperate with Iranian naval forces to pass through the waterway.

Iran has not posed any obstacle to shipping through the strait, he said, stressing that it was the United States that had enforced the blockade.

Mr Araghchi expressed hope that the situation could be ended with the removal of the US “illegal” blockade.

(Xinhua/NAN)