The Iranian Navy said on Wednesday that it had seized two cargo ships attempting to exit the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the ships seized is a Panama-flagged vessel named MSC Francesca, and the other is a Greek-flagged vessel named Epaminondas.

Iran said the ships were captured for operating without required permits and for tampering with their navigation systems.

This is the first seizure since the war with the US and Israel began in February.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warned that any disruption to order and safety in the strait would be treated as a “red line,” according to Reuters.

The BBC also reported that the army first opened fire on Epaminodes after it ignored warnings to retreat.

The Greek-operated Epaminondas came under fire about 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman. The vessel bridge was damaged by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades.

The second ship, MSC Francesca, was also attacked 8 nautical miles west of Iran while attempting to cross the Strait.

A third vessel, known as Euphoria, was later stopped after coming under fire.

Montenegro’s minister of maritime affairs confirmed the seizure of the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and disclosed that four Montenegrin seafarers were on board and that all crew members were safe.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Negotiations between the shipping company and the Iranian side are ongoing, and the relevant state authorities are in constant contact with the crew.”

Greek operator Technomar Shipping Inc confirmed the attack on Epaminondas.

It disclosed that its crew were safe, and that the vessel had since been boarded by Iranian forces, while noting that a crew of 21 members, made up of Ukrainians and Filipinos, was onboard the ship.

“Technomar remains in close communication with the relevant authorities in the region. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our crew as we work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure their continued safety and urgently resolve the matter,” the operator said.

This comes shortly after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire between the US and Iran indefinitely.

Mr Trump has said the deal will remain in place until the warring parties reach an agreement, without providing a window for when this must be done.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the heart of this conflict and heightened tension between the two parties.

The strait, which sees around 130 vessels enter and exit the Gulf each day, became deserted after Iran’s naval blockade, which prohibited movement.

Last week, the US also imposed its blockade on the Strait due to Iran’s unwillingness to reach an agreement.

The US Navy also seized an Iranian vessel trying to bypass its blockade, and in response, Tehran promised retaliation for what it calls a violation of the ceasefire.

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It also said it will not be negotiating “under the shadow of threat” or under a US naval blockade.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said the US violated the ceasefire by seizing its ship, which was attempting to pass through the waterway.

He said, “All this is a clear violation of international law and the UN charter, as well as violations of the ceasefire. In situations like this, how can anyone trust the US claim about reconciliation and diplomacy?”