Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued his first statement since he was appointed to take over from his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in missile strikes by Iran and Israel.

The new leader spoke in a televised address on Thursday, Al Jazeera reports.

He called for national unity and said the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed due to the war, would continue to be closed.

Mr Khamenei also reportedly said attacks on US bases in the region would continue.

He also indicated that the Houthis of Yemen would join the war, saying the Resistance in Yemen “will also do the job.”

Mr Khamenei also thanked Iran’s soldiers for standing up to the US and Israel.

“I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack,” he said, and pledged that Iran would continue fighting.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Khamenei was appointed Iran’s leader by the constitutional body of clerics after his father was killed in the early days of the war, which entered its 13th day on Thursday. His mother, wife and daughter are also believed to have been killed in the strikes.

Over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran during the war. The US has confirmed the death of eight American soldiers while at least 13 people have been killed in Israel.