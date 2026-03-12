The war between the United States and Israel against Iran entered its thirteenth day today (Thursday).

Strikes are intensifying, casualties rising, with the majority of them in Iran. More than 1,300 people have been confirmed dead from the war.

We bring you major updates on the war on its twelfth day.

Oil tankers attacked in Iraqi waters

Iran, on Wednesday, attacked two foreign tankers within Iraqi territorial waters, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member.

About 25 crew members were evacuated from both ships by Iraqi port officials.

Projectiles also hit four other ships.

This is the latest of the attacks on vessels linked to the US and Europe in the region, raising the number of ships that have been attacked since the war began.

Reuters estimated that about 16 vessels have been attacked.

Due to this, Iraq, on Wednesday, shut down oil port operations

Shipping in the Gulf and along the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of the world’s oil, has come to a near standstill since the war began.

Global oil prices have surged significantly as a result.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said that if attacks on Iran continue, it would not allow “one litre of oil” to be shipped from the Middle East to the US, Israel or their partners.

Banks suspend operations after Iran’s threat

Following Iran’s threat to attack financial institutions, banks have begun closing their branches in some parts of the Middle East, particularly the UAE.

Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank in the UAE have begun closing their banks and evacuating employees after Iran disclosed that financial institutions and economic centres are the new targets.

Citibank attributed its decision to the “evolving situation within the country.”

HSBC has also closed all branches in Qatar until further notice.

Iran lists conditions to end war

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday, listed three conditions his country demands to end the war.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Pezeshkian on Wednesday, mentioned one of the conditions as being the “payment of reparations” by the US for the damage it has caused to Iran.

He also demanded “acceptance of Iran’s indisputable rights and a firm international guarantee against future aggression.”

UNSC adopts Bahrain’s resolution, rejects Russia’s

The UN Security Council adopted a Bahrain-led resolution on Wednesday, condemning Iran’s attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as Jordan.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favour, with Russia and China abstaining.

The resolution emphasised “strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence” of the GCC states and Jordan.

The council, however, failed to adopt a Russia-led resolution mourning the loss of lives throughout the ongoing hostilities.

The draft resolution received only four votes in favour from Russia, China, Somalia, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the US and Latvia voted against the resolution, while nine countries abstained: the UK, France, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Greece, Liberia, and Panama.

IEA releases strategic oil reserves

Member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) unanimously agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil into the global market as a strategic measure to cushion crude supply disruptions caused by the escalating war in the Middle East.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the agreed release far exceeds the 182 million barrels of oil that countries placed on the market in two tranches in 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine war was at its peak.

“IEA countries will be making 400 million barrels of oil available… to the market to offset the supply lost through the effective closure of the Strait (of Hormuz),” CNN reported Mr Birol as saying via the agency’s website.

Iran police warns against protest

The Iranian police have warned that anti-government protests in Iran will be considered an action carried out “at the behest of the enemies.”

Iran police chief Ahmadreza Radan told critics at home that those who take to the street will be treated as hostile actors and not as protesters.

“If someone comes to the streets at the enemy’s behest, we do not see them as a protester—we see them as an enemy, and we will deal with them accordingly. All our forces have their fingers on the trigger and are ready,” he said.

Dozens of US soldiers injured

Several US soldiers who survived Iranian strikes in Kuwait are suffering brain trauma, shrapnel wounds and burns, according to a CBS report.

At least one of them may require an amputation.

The attacks, in retaliation for the US and Israeli attack on 28 February, led to the death of 6 US soldiers.

However, CBS reports that about 30 others have been in the hospital since Tuesday, having suffered major injuries.

The incident occurred at a tactical operations centre at the Shuaiba port, outside Kuwait City.

Israelis demand an end to war

Meanwhile, a border town in Israel, Kiryat Shmona, has been under a serious security threat since Hezbollah joined the war.

The town is demanding a permanent solution to the threat and violence which has forced residents to remain in underground bunkers for 11 days.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the city’s Mayor, Avichai Stern, on Wednesday, said, “I have one request: Finish this as quickly as possible.”

“Not to end the war, but to end Hezbollah. You cannot keep children home from school [indefinitely], and every minute without frameworks creates very dangerous gaps for the future of our education system,” he stated.

Pope prays for peace

Pope Leo XIV has urged prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the thousands of people currently affected by the war.

In a post on X, he said, “Let us continue to pray for peace in #Iran and throughout the #Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children.”

“May our prayer offer comfort to those who suffer and a seed of hope for the future. #PrayTogether,” he added.