A Chinese defence spokesperson on Thursday expressed firm opposition to NATO using China as an excuse to “expand eastward into the Asia-Pacific.”
Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, made the statement at a press conference in response to recent remarks from NATO Secretary General.
Mr Xiaogang said China adheres to the path of peaceful development and is committed to a national defence policy that is defensive in nature.
China’s military development is purely aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests while its cooperation with Russia does not target at any third party, nor will it be interfered with by any third party, he said.
NATO, on the other hand, stirs up troubles and provokes conflicts and wars in various regions, making itself a true war machine, Mr Zhang said.
In recent years, NATO has overstretched its geographic boundary stipulated by its own Treaty, and expanded its power and authority, arousing high vigilance among countries in the region, he said.
China urges NATO to reflect on its own behaviours, change course, and contribute more to global security and stability, Mr Zhang added.
(Xinhua/NAN)
