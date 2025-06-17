China has announced plans to remove tariffs on imports from all African countries, ENA, a partner of TV BRICS, has reported.
The tariff elimination falls under the new China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development, a framework designed to accelerate Africa’s integration into global trade by increasing market access, improving customs procedures, and strengthening institutional trade capacity.
The initiative is part of a broader effort by Beijing to support industrialisation, diversify imports, and reinforce economic links with African states beyond raw materials.
President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s readiness to welcome all African exports under zero-tariff treatment.
He emphasised that the new arrangement would be accompanied by enhanced cooperation in customs, quarantine, logistics, and capacity building.
China also pledged to support training programmes and expand the visibility of high-quality African goods in the Chinese market.
READ ALSO: China provided 85% of Abuja water project cost; Wike
In 2024, China–Africa trade reached nearly $300 billion, consolidating China’s position as Africa’s largest trading partner.
Observers note that the new tariff policy may further strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Area by encouraging intra-African production and export diversification.
The strategic shift is expected to unlock new opportunities for value-added goods and services from across the continent, reinforcing Africa’s role in global supply chains.
(TV BRICS/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999