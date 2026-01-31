Surfing is rarely associated with Nigeria, yet on the shores of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos, a small group of young surfers is steadily building skills that could one day place the country on the Olympic stage. With limited resources but deep familiarity with the water, these youths have nurtured a surf culture that remains largely unnoticed outside their community.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nigerian-born filmmaker Peter Oke speaks about documenting their journey, the challenges of filming in a riverine environment, and why sustained support could turn Tarkwa Bay into the foundation for Nigeria’s future in competitive surfing.

PT: Can you shed light on this project you’re working on — is it primarily about filmmaking or sports?

Peter Oke: It’s about sports. Specifically, it focuses on surf culture in Tarkwa Bay and how it represents Nigeria’s only known surfing community, which could one day produce the country’s first Olympic surfing team.

Surfing is now an Olympic sport, and the Youth Olympic Games are coming to Africa for the first time, to be hosted in Senegal. This documentary explores what young surfers in Tarkwa Bay have experienced in recent years — their resilience, their passion, and how that journey could one day lead them to represent Nigeria internationally. We are happy to announce that ‘Beyond Tarkwa Bay’ has been officially selected for the 34th Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).

PT: What inspired you to focus on Tarkwa Bay and surfing?

Peter Oke: My co-producer, Rume Onosode, and I had previously worked on a documentary titled Boys on the Brink. It followed six young boys across different parts of Lagos — places like Ajegunle, Tarkwa Bay, riverine communities and inner-city areas.

One of the boys, Abraham, lived in Tarkwa Bay. While filming there, we stayed in the community, slept there, interviewed his family, and followed him and his friends closely. That was when we discovered that Abraham surfs — and that there’s an entire youth surfing culture in Nigeria.

That discovery made us curious. We asked ourselves: What is this subculture? Why is nobody talking about it? That curiosity became the foundation for this new documentary.

We went back, spent more time in Tarkwa Bay, filmed the surfers, and engaged the Nigerian Surfing Federation. Before then, we didn’t even know a Surfing Federation existed in Nigeria. We signed an MOU with them and obtained clearance from the Nigerian Navy before flying drones in the area.

Through that process, we uncovered a strong story — one where the Surfing Federation, working alongside the Nigerian Olympic Commission, is creating pathways for these surfers to compete internationally. At least two of them already have.

PT: Can you give examples of those international opportunities?

Peter Oke: Yes. One of the surfers, Monday, recently travelled for a training programme in Dakar, Senegal. Another major moment was when we sponsored Abraham to compete in a surf competition in Robertsport, Liberia, where he even met the Liberian president.

So, from Tarkwa Bay alone, at least two young Nigerians have already surfed internationally. That’s significant. It shows the potential these youths have if they are supported.

PT: What is the documentary hoping to achieve beyond storytelling?

Peter Oke: Awareness. Awareness of surfing in Tarkwa Bay, awareness of the Nigerian Surfing Federation, and awareness of what these youths need to progress.

Their surfboards are old and broken. Equipment is expensive. The federation officials — Prince Adewale Fawe and his team — are trying, but resources are limited. With more visibility comes more support, and with more support comes the chance to engage youths positively, rather than losing them to dangerous activities common in underserved communities.

PT: How long did it take to complete this documentary, and what challenges did you face?

Peter Oke: We began filming our first documentary in 2020, shortly after COVID, and it took about two years. Because of that earlier work, we already had footage of Abraham when he was much younger, which allowed us to show his growth on screen.

In total, we followed Abraham for about five years, from 2020 to 2025. During that time, we made repeated trips to Tarkwa Bay, built relationships with his family, and learned his personal story.

The challenges were many — transporting equipment by boat, securing Navy approvals, and ensuring community cooperation. Relationships were everything. Someone named Lucky in Tarkwa Bay helped us immensely. Trust had to be built over the years so people understood we weren’t there to exploit them.

There were also security concerns — dealing with people under the influence of drugs, navigating disruptions — all while ensuring the safety of the youths being filmed.

Sometimes we had to stay overnight just to capture early-morning or late-night shots. But the Navy was cooperative, and the Surfing Federation was incredibly supportive, even allowing us to cover an official competition featured in the documentary.

PT: Now that the documentary is completed, what comes next?

Peter Oke: We developed a film festival and global distribution strategy because this story deserves a worldwide audience. Too much of the global narrative about Nigeria is negative. This film showcases resilient youth culture and sparks conversations about surf tourism in Nigeria.

There are people who travel the world just to catch waves. Lagos has waves. Africa has waves. This documentary helps reposition Nigeria as a destination.

PT: Ultimately, what is the end goal of this project?

Peter Oke: The end goal is simple: attention, resources, and opportunity.

These youths are talented. They’re used to Nigerian waves, but international waves are different. When Abraham surfed in Liberia, he struggled at first. That experience comes with exposure, better equipment, and consistent competition.

If Nigeria invests properly, there’s no reason we can’t have a competitive Olympic surf team. In fact, when you look at swimming or other water sports, it’s surprising Nigeria isn’t represented, especially given how many children grow up around water in the South-South.

This is about infrastructure, mentorship and belief. Without support, talent disappears. People grow older, responsibilities take over, and dreams die quietly. This documentary is about stopping that cycle.

PT: Do you believe there are many untold stories about Nigerian youth, especially in sports?

Peter Oke: Absolutely. There are countless stories.

I grew up in Surulere. We played football on the streets, under bridges, on sand pitches. Some of those boys were incredibly talented — but how many made it professionally? Very few.

Lack of support kills dreams. That’s why storytelling matters. If youths see a clear end goal and purpose, they’re less likely to drift into crime, drugs, or desperation.

PT: Finally, some argue Nigeria should focus only on sports where medal chances are high. What’s your response?

Peter Oke: Representation goes beyond medals.

Surfing makes sense for Nigeria — we have the waves. The barrier has always been access to equipment. Senegal invested early, which is why Dakar is now a global surfing destination and why they’re hosting the Youth Olympics.

Once you have representation, endorsements follow. Tourism follows. Funding returns to the federation. Infrastructure improves. That’s how sporting cultures are built.

Look at countries like the US or China — they didn’t start winning everywhere overnight. It took decades of investment. Surfing is one place Nigeria can start, and it’s worth it.

PT: For readers who want to follow the documentary and stay updated on related advocacy efforts, where can they find more information about Beyond Tarkwa Bay?

Peter Oke: Updates on the documentary and our advocacy work are shared on Instagram . More detailed information about the project is also available on our website.