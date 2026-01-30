The Taraba Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has intercepted a suspected human trafficker with 10 children in Jalingo.

The statement issued in Jalingo on Friday by Bako Amos, state commandant of the agency, said that the arrest was made following a tip-off.

“Following a tip off of intelligence today, Jan. 30, 2026, NAPTIP Taraba Command, in conjunction with the Special Adviser to the Governor of Taraba on Human Trafficking, Mrs Sarah Ishaya, at about 11.00 a.m., intercepted a suspected human trafficker with 10 children.

“We got them at the Kurmi Park, Jalingo, in their preparation to be trafficked to an unknown destination as at the time of this report.”

“The victims and suspect are in NAPTIP’s custody, while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

(NAN)