Senators on Friday lamented the absence of funds to run standing committees of the upper chamber, warning that the situation could undermine legislative oversight and the timely passage of the 2026 budget.

The complaints were raised during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations convened to outline a timetable for the defence of the 2026 budget by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as its presentation to the Senate and eventual passage.

Several lawmakers said the lack of funding was crippling committees’ constitutional responsibility to oversee federal government agencies.

Shortly after the meeting commenced, the senator for Ebonyi South, Anthony Ani, complained that the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, which he chairs, had not received any funds since its establishment last year.

Mr Ani, a professor, said the situation made it impossible for his committee to invite relevant ministries and agencies for the defences of their 2026 budget proposals.

“Mr Chairman, you have read out the timetable to be followed by the various committees for consideration of the 2026 budget, but the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission that I belong to, does not have money to organise meetings with any agency due to zero allocation since formation and inauguration,” he said.

He added that other committees overseeing regional development commissions were also unfunded, questioning how such committees could function effectively.

Similarly, the senator representing Benue North-West, Titus Zam, who chairs the Senate Committee on the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC), described the situation as increasingly frustrating.

“Lack of funding the Committees on Zonal Development Commissions in the Senate , is gradually turning excitement that heralded them into disappointment and even into lamentation,” Mr Zam added.

The Senate Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olalere, warned that the funding gap could affect the implementation of the 2026 budget, particularly the plan to sustain a January–December budget cycle.

“The promise on single budget implementation from April 1st this year is being threatened because parts of the capital component of the 2024 budget in terms of contracts execution are not paid yet not to talk of the 30 per cent capital component of 2025 budget expected to expire by the 31st of March.

“Today (Friday) is January 30, which means that only two months are left for clearing off the left overs of 2024 and 2025 budgets to pave the way for the promised single budget implementation from April 1st 2026 .

“Mr Chairman, a lot needs to be done between now and next month by your committee and critical stakeholders to prevent continuation of multiple budget implementation,” he added.

Also contributing, Osun East Senator, Francis Fadahunsi, said unpaid contractors were still protesting across the country.

“I concur with my colleague from our state on the yet to be fully implemented 2024 budget because the affected unpaid contractors are still carrying placards around . This committee must reach out to the critical stakeholders for the required tidying up of 2024 and 2025 budgets before 1st April 2026,” he said.

Following the series of complaints, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Adeola Olamilekan, directed that the meeting proceed behind closed doors.

Funding for committees

The Senate has over 100 standing committees charged with oversight of federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Each committee is allocated funds, often running into millions of naira to manage its activities, including organising public hearings, committee meetings and other official engagements. These allocations are not usually disclosed publicly, as they are embedded in the National Assembly’s annual budget, which runs into billions of naira.

Lawmakers have also frequently been accused of collecting bribes during oversight functions, with reports of them accepting sponsored travel, accommodation, and other perks from government agencies.