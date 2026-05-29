His death was announced on Thursday in a post shared on his Instagram page.

The post featured his photograph alongside the caption, “Rest in peace, legend.”

Also, his colleague, Ken Erics, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

However, the 41-year-old actor did not disclose the cause of death of the late actor, who was known for playing Igwe, Onowu and older roles in movies.

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Eric wrote, “This one hits hard because we spoke barely 24 hours before your demise, and you were hale and hearty! Getting a call from your number 24 hours after this devastation was the least expected. I don’t know where to begin.

“Indeed, the creative world has lost a gem! This man right here encouraged my talent and helped me pursue my dreams by making sure I enrolled in Theatre Arts. He, alongside other great minds, was my acting and dance teacher in my university days as a Theatre Arts student at UNIZIK.”

A motivator

Eric further described the late actor as a motivator and an amazing person who was always willing to listen, guide and offer direction.

According to him, the late Anambra-born actor played a vital role in shaping his career and those of several other notable figures in the entertainment industry.

“This man nurtured raw talents and made stars, many of whom are doing well in the entertainment space. I remember, as a student, joining him in his car to attend movie auditions outside school sessions. His encouragement and guidance were palpable. Patosky!! As all fondly called him, the theatre community was the lifeline of rehearsals and stage performances as a newbie in improvisation classes.

“A very energetic and skilled dancer! An exceptional actor! And a great singer whose songs (some of which he introduced to our class for play productions) inspired me to do movie soundtracks. He was one of the first to take me to a recording studio to do backup vocals for his songs”, he said.

Heavy blow

Additionally, Eric described Energy’s death as a huge loss to the entertainment industry.

He also appreciated the late actor for mentoring and nurturing him into becoming a successful actor.

Eric noted, “Thank you, sir, for the nurture. I’m glad we got to do so many projects together professionally. A total artiste to the core! Death had dealt us a heavy blow. Rest with the Angels, Uncle Pat!

“May all your loved ones all over the world be comforted. Good night, Energy! Good night, Patosky! Good night, the Shimmer Master!! Rest well as you journey through the chthonic realm.”

Energy

The late actor served as a professor and lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, Faculty of Arts, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), in Awka, Anambra State.

Energy, who was also a singer and choreographer, starred alongside notable actors including Patience Ozokwor, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Rita Arum and Yul Edochie, among others.

He gained recognition for his roles in films such as “Midnight Love”, “Old School”, “Finding a Wife”, “The Lion”, “The Jagaban”, “Over My Dead Body”, among others.