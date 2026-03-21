The 15th edition of the iREP International Documentary Film Festival 2026 kicked off in Lagos. It marked a significant shift in its programming approach as organisers adopt a fully curated model, eliminating open submissions in a bid to refine artistic direction and elevate African documentary storytelling.

Running from 18 to 22 March 2026, the five-day festival is hosted primarily at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, with evening screenings at Freedom Park. Attendance is free, with daily activities spanning from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., drawing filmmakers, scholars, policymakers and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.

Organised by the Foundation for the Promotion of Documentary Films in Africa and led by co-founder and Executive Director Femi and partnered with Ecobank Nigeria, this year’s edition is themed “Transformation”, reflecting on the evolving role of documentary filmmaking in shaping public discourse, influencing policy, preserving cultural memory and amplifying African voices globally.

Ahead of the festival, the three-day Ecobank-iREP Mobile Phone Filmmaking Workshop trained 120 emerging filmmakers in producing documentaries on smartphones, with selected works featured in the festival’s screening lineup.

Cocktail reception

The festival opened on Wednesday with a cocktail reception and industry networking event at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, alongside visual art displays. The opening film, ‘Madu,’ directed by Joel Kachi Benson, chronicles the journey of Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Madu and received an emotional response from audiences.

Notable personalities in attendance included Kunle Afolayan, who engaged with workshop participants and encouraged knowledge-sharing within the industry, as well as actors Joke Silva, Sam Dede and Richard Mofe-Damijo. The Director-General of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board, Shaibu Husseini, was also present.

Run Down

Over its five-day run, iREP 2026 features more than 30 award-winning, socially impactful documentaries that address themes such as governance, identity, history, technology, the environment, and human rights. The programme includes screenings, plenary sessions, keynote addresses, artist-focused discussions, workshops and networking events.

Other sessions spotlighted critical industry conversations, including a keynote on “Nollywood & the Future of Film Distribution” led by Chike Maduegbuna, with contributions from Tunde Kelani, Adeoye Abodunrin and Mahmoud Ali-Balogun.

Media personality Chude Jideonwo also discussed the impact of filmmaking, presenting excerpts from his work. A separate plenary on “Documentary Intervention in Politics” featured a panel including Reuben Abati, Victor Okhai, Anuli Agina and Kadaria Ahmed, with discussions anchored around the documentary ‘Double Minority.’

Film screenings continue across both venues, with notable titles such as ‘An African Election’ by Jarett Merz, ‘OUI VOODOO’ by Femi Odugbemi, and ‘Memories of Love Returned’ by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. Evening audiences at Freedom Park are also treated to ‘Lagos Hot 2,’ a documentary exploring the cultural significance of Aso-Òkè.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with closing plenaries examining documentary filmmaking as a tool for challenging stereotypes about Africa and the role of artificial intelligence in storytelling.

A special “Artist-in-Focus” session will spotlight Tunde Kelani’s career. At the same time, the Arts Stampede, organised by CORA, will honour late scholar Prof. Biodun Jeyifo and explore the role of critics in preserving cultural memory.