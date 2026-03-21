The Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organisation, has announced an update to their long-standing policy on blood transfusions.

Gerrit Lösch, a senior figure in the church, revealed the decision in a video published on JW.org on Friday, stating that it followed a review by the Governing Body.

He explained that the revised guidance now allows members to have their own blood removed, stored and later returned to them during medical procedures.

Relaxed rules

He said: “Therefore, after much prayer and consideration of the scriptures, the Governing Body has decided to clarify our position on the use of a patient’s own blood in medical and surgical care. The clarification is this. Each Christian must decide for himself how his own blood will be used in all medical and surgical care. This includes whether to allow his own blood to be removed, stored, and then given back to him.

“What does this mean? Some Christians may decide that they would allow their blood to be stored and then be given back to them. Others may object. Each Christian must make their personal decision on all matters involving the use of their own blood for medical or surgical care. In review, Christians are not under the Mosaic Law.”

Apostolic command

Furthermore, he stated that the governing body prohibited blood transfusions between individuals.

He explained that the directive was based on their interpretation of the apostolic instruction to abstain from blood.

“Furthermore, the Bible does not comment on the use of a person’s own blood in medical and surgical care.

“Therefore, like other choices about health care, each Christian must make his own decision about the use of his own blood in all medical and surgical care”, said Mr Losch.

He added that the organisation maintained that every Christian must make a personal decision about how their blood is handled during a surgical procedure, medical test, or ongoing treatment.

“For that reason, many Christians accept simple procedures such as blood tests, as well as more complicated procedures involving their own blood, such as the use of heart-lung machines, cell salvage devices, and kidney dialysis treatments.”

Backstory

The decision came months after a church member, identified as AuntieEsther, declined a blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her cancer treatment.

In December, The Punch reported that she later died after refusing the procedure in line with her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The paper stated that her case attracted widespread public attention, particularly after Nigerians donated more than N30 million towards her treatment.

According to the paper, the fundraising effort was largely coordinated by charity advocate Wisdom Obi-Dickson, popularly known on X as #Wizarab10, who disclosed that N30.7 million had been raised as of 1 December 2025.

The paper added that her church had warned her of possible disciplinary measures, including disfellowship, if she accepted a blood transfusion.

The paper noted that doctors presented her with two options: a treatment plan involving transfusion, which the donated funds covered, or a more expensive and prolonged alternative that avoided blood transfusion.

She chose the latter, in keeping with her religious convictions.