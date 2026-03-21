As the dates approach, there is a growing sense of anticipation across party structures. The APC continues to show resilience and expansion, positioning itself as a dominant force in the country’s political landscape. This convention is expected to energise members, strengthen bonds and set a clear path forward. It promises to be a significant and memorable moment for all involved, and one that could well define the next phase of the party’s journey.

When I received the notification that I have been added to the Media and Publicity Committee of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I felt a deep sense of honour and responsibility. Beyond the excitement, it offered a moment to reflect on the weight of the assignment and the broader importance of the convention itself. This is not simply an internal gathering. It is a defining institutional process that speaks to the direction, strength and future of the party at a critical time in Nigeria’s political journey.

At its core, the national convention is the highest decision making assembly of the party. It is where key officers of the National Working Committee and members of the National Executive Committee emerge through a structured and representative process. More importantly, it is a forum through which political direction is clarified and where the framework that often guides zoning and power distribution, ahead of the general elections, is shaped. In this sense, the convention is both administrative and strategic in equal measure.

The 2026 convention is scheduled to take place at the Eagle Square in Abuja, a venue that has become symbolic of major national political milestones. However, the event itself is only the culmination of a wider democratic process. Across the country, party members have participated in a sequence of grassroots to national level engagements, beginning with ward meetings, followed by local government and state gatherings, and then zonal consultations. Each stage has contributed to the building of consensus, the resolution of interests and preparation of the ground for the final national assembly, where decisions will be formalised.

Looking back, this will be the fourth major convention since the party’s formation. The inaugural convention in 2014 laid the foundation for a new political force. The 2018 elective convention strengthened internal structures, while the 2022 gatherings, both elective and special, played crucial roles in leadership transition and presidential nomination processes. Each of these moments has contributed to shaping the identity of the APC as a party capable of renewal and adaptation.

The evolution of leadership within the party has also reflected this adaptability. Changes at the national level have often been driven by the need to stabilise, reform and reposition. The current leadership continues to emphasise unity, organisational discipline and expansion. These qualities have been central to sustaining the party’s relevance and managing its size and diversity. A large political platform requires not just numbers, but coordination and clarity of purpose.

Today, the APC remains the largest political party in Nigeria, with a presence that cuts across regions and demographics. Its growth has been reinforced by the movement of several political figures and stakeholders into its fold over the years, further consolidating its influence. This expanding base is both a strength and a responsibility, requiring continuous engagement and effective internal management to maintain cohesion.

We should recall that a press statement signed by Felix Morka for the APC confirmed that the party will retain its existing zoning arrangement for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions, ahead of its 2026 National Convention. The statement noted that the decision is intended to promote stability, equity, and balance across the geo-political zones. It further advised all aspirants to strictly comply with the zoning formula when purchasing nomination forms, stressing that the arrangement remains binding for the convention.

At the centre of the party’s current direction is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who stands as APC’s sole presidential candidate. This level of alignment reflects a deliberate effort to maintain stability and focus. It also underscores the importance of the convention as a platform to reinforce unity and project confidence to members and observers alike. In many respects, this convention is expected to be decisive, shaping not only internal arrangements but also the broader political outlook.

As the dates approach, there is a growing sense of anticipation across party structures. The APC continues to show resilience and expansion, positioning itself as a dominant force in the country’s political landscape. This convention is expected to energise members, strengthen bonds and set a clear path forward. It promises to be a significant and memorable moment for all involved, and one that could well define the next phase of the party’s journey.

Aderonke Atoyebi is an award-winning investigative journalist, policy analyst and good governance advocate. She writes from Abuja.