Cast: Ivie Okujaye, William Benson, Lexan Aisosa Peters, Tosin Adeyemi, Lancelot Imasuen, Etinosa Idemudia, Obazele Paul, Osagie Elegbe, Alex Bud

Director: James Omokwe

Run time:

In January 1897, the British colonialists heavily attacked the Benin Kingdom, which was rated as one of the most developed states in West Africa’s coastal hinterland.

The military invasion, dubbed The Benin Punitive Expedition, resulted in the sacking of the palace of the then Oba of Benin, his consequent exile, the execution of most of his Chiefs and the looting of thousands of priceless artefacts, some of which are still in contention to this day.

Although some accounts say that the Oba’s soldiers drew first blood, history buffs have wondered if the attack on the Kingdom, which has come to be known as ‘The Benin Massacre’, was proportionate to the crimes the locals were accused of.

A historically significant event, a few fictional accounts of the Benin Invasion, like Ola Rotimi’s ‘Ovonramwen Nogbaisi’, exist.

Plot

Set against the historical backdrop of the Benin Punitive Expedition of 1897, ‘Osamede’ is a work of fiction but based on actual events.

In this account, the British expedition entered the ancient city during the sacred annual Igue festival.

The Iyase (William Benson), one of the Oba’s generals, saw the intrusion as an affront.

Wary of the white man’s incursions and how welcoming the Oba was to the colonialists, the Iyase turned to the forbidden, the Arousa Stone guarded by Adaze (Tosin Adeyemi) and her temple kin.

She argued that the stone was meant for the good of the people, but the Iyase sought it to overthrow the Oba.

To protect the Arousa Stone at all costs, Adaze exhumes its power and gives it life as a child, fulfilling the prophecy that it would take human form.

It still falls into the hands of Iyase even though it has lost its powers. Also, the infamous invasion has occurred, and the Iyase has been arrested and jailed for sedition.

Many years later, the child, Osamede (Ivie Okujaye), has grown and is the champion of the people, fighting everyone’s battles.

Osamede, who now works in the white man’s mining field, has a rebellious personality that constantly sets her at loggerheads with her slavedriver employer and his local lackeys.

With a growing discontentment in the mine field, Osamede rallies the mine workers. This triggers her colonial master, Colonel, to attack her.

Unaware of her powers, Osamede’s reaction sets the white man ablaze.

Meanwhile, one of Iyase’s loyalists set him free, and he raised an army to reclaim the powers in the stone and finish his original plan.

Accompanied by Nosa (Lexan Aisosa Peters), a British-trained captain in the Oba’s guard, Osamede has to flee to Iyamu to learn what it means to be the chosen one with the Iyase’s army and the colonial army in hot pursuit.

Review

The argument has been made that Nigeria’s rich history is just there for Nollywood to pick. However, the industry has settled comfortably for recycling old storylines.

‘Osamede’ breaks away from the typical Nollywood formula, highlighting the rich history and culture of the Benin Kingdom, specifically the 1897 British invasion.

For those who crave local content, Osamede may just be the next superhero who combines the super abilities of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch with the intensity of Game of Thrones’ Queen Daenerys.

Viewers may wonder if there will be other productions and in what format, because there is a growing appetite for comics and TV series.

To give the movie further context, there was a drought many years before Iyase’s rebellion in a town called Idu.

A man named Okhuaihe offers himself as a sacrifice. Not long after presenting himself as an offering, a fireball occurs, and from it, a stone emerges.

Embedded in the stone called ‘Arousa, the eyes of Osanobua’ was the power the Iyase wanted for himself.

Barring ethical considerations, using AI to depict the above is a genius move.

For all its wins, ‘Osamede’ oversimplifies one of the most tragic episodes of African history.

The film also has a couple of historical inaccuracies that may be noticeable to indigents or historians.

Verdict: 7/10