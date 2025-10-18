An Abuja-based lawyer, Myson Nejo, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, accusing Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adewole, of shielding a suspect in an oil bunkering case while targeting him and his client for arrest.

The petition, dated 17 October and copied to the Minister of Police Affairs, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Police Service Commission, claims that Mr Adewole protected Jide Afolabi, Managing Director of Nathern Energy Products and Allied Services Ltd, from prosecution for alleged crude oil theft.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the petition and supporting annexures on Saturday.

But Mr Adewole denied any wrongdoing in response to our request for his comments on Saturday.

According to the petition, the case began in 2023 when Mr Afolabi’s company chartered the tugboat M/V Aya Oba Olori II, owned by Dandy Oluwayemi of Atis-Das Nigeria Ltd, to transport crude oil later discovered to have been illegally obtained.

While the tigboat and crew were arrested, Mr Nejo said Mr Afolabi went into hiding, leaving Mr Oluwayemi to face trial at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt. Efforts to trace Mr Afolabi reportedly failed for two years, until May, when he resurfaced at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Port Harcourt, to negotiate compensation with Atis-Das Nigeria Ltd.

Mr Nejo said he alerted the Rivers State Police, leading to Mr Afolabi’s one-day detention at Eneka Divisional Police Station.

During interrogation, Mr Afolabi allegedly admitted liability and signed a memorandum of understanding to pay N40 million in compensation.

However, Mr Nejo claimed that Commissioner Adewole intervened, ordered Mr Afolabi’s release, and subsequently took action against him and his client. Meanwhile, the tugboat crew and Atis-Das Nigeria Ltd remained charged before the Federal High Court.

Alleged retaliation

Following Mr Afolabi’s release, Mr Nejo said he and his client were accused by the Rivers State Police of kidnapping and receiving proceeds of crime, resulting in detention by the X-Squad Unit.

He also alleged that the police obtained an ex parte court order freezing his bank account, despite Mr Afolabi admitting liability and agreeing to compensation.

“It is shocking that the same Jide Afolabi, who admitted his role in bunkering and entered into a written agreement to pay N40 million, has found refuge under the Commissioner of Police, while I, a legal practitioner who assisted the police, am now being framed for kidnapping,” Mr Nejo stated.

He said previous complaints to the IGP went unanswered, prompting him to escalate the matter to the President.

Documentary evidence

In the petition, Mr Nejo attached several documents, including the memorandum of understanding signed by Mr Afolabi.

He also cited Mr Afolabi’s fundamental rights suit confirming a N10 million payment into Mr Nejo’s account, as well as the ex parte orders obtained to freeze his account.

Mr Nejo argued that the Commissioner of Police came after him “despite being aware of all the documents showing Mr Afolabi’s admission of involvement in oil theft and payment of compensation.”

Prayers to the president

Mr Nejo urged President Tinubu to direct Mr Adewole to produce Mr Afolabi before the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, under charge number FHC/PHC/215C/2024, or to mandate the IGP to take over and review the case.

He also called for the withdrawal of the ex parte order obtained in suit number FHC/PH/MISC/489/2025, describing the allegations against him as “trumped-up charges.”

“I respectfully pray that CP Olugbenga Adewole be ordered to produce Jide Afolabi before the court to stand trial, and that the Inspector-General of Police should take over and review the facts to ensure justice is done,” Mr Nejo wrote.

Oil theft in Rivers State

The petition comes amid renewed federal efforts to combat oil theft in Rivers State and the Niger Delta, where illegal refining and pipeline vandalism remain widespread.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recently reported 149 oil theft incidents in one week across the region.

In December 2024, the federal government launched Operation Delta Sanity, supported by the Navy and Air Force, to dismantle illegal refining sites and secure the Trans-Niger Pipeline, one of the most vandalised pipelines in Rivers State.

Police response

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Commissioner of Police Adewole via call, text, and WhatsApp on Saturday.

In his response, Mr Adewole described the complaints against him as blackmail.

“Please I don’t investigate cases, I only supervise when needed. Please tell your complaint to ask the officer investigating his case or link you with his IPO to brief you on any matter of concern pls. This is just cheap blackmail and defamation of my character and person. Thanks for reaching out, stay blessed pls,” he replied via a text message.

Earlier, Rivers State Police Command spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko answered a call but declined to comment.