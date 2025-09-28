Cast: Michael Dappa, Sopha Chisom, Cyntha Clarke, Paul Uma, Dera Anidiobi, Olivia Mimidoo Dutse, Uduak Patrick

Director: Uduak Patrick

Run time:

Streaming Platform: YouTube

Plot

Ify (Sopha Chisom) is a fashion designer who has given up on dating. On the other end of the line is Kelvin (Michael Dappa), a skilled photographer who has a large online following.

Somehow, they both ordered food and their orders got mixed up.

Ify pokes fun at the owner of the order she receives, posting his name on social media.

One thing leads to another, and they decide to meet physically, but Ify keeps postponing dinner dates because of “social media men and their wahala.”

Kelvin and his friend Bayo (Paul Uma) hatch a plan that lands him at Ify’s place of work.

Expectedly, a relationship begins to blossom. However, there is a clog in the person of Rita (Cyntha Clarke), one of Kelvin’s well-paying clients, who wants more than just her photograph taken.

Having surmounted that issue, the bigger problem was that his Japanese plans, which he had already shelved, came to fruition.

Should he stay and nurture his relationship or leave, even as Ify said she would never commit to a distant relationship?

Review

‘Short and Sweet’ is a romantic tragicomedy that balances happy and humorous storylines with serious and sometimes sad themes.

As the title suggests, the romance between the lovers was short and sweet but not without its tumultuous moments.

However, despite the many bittersweet moments that make the movie an interesting watch, it is almost marred by one predictable scene after another.

In the opening scene, Ify is on a date with a random guy. The date doesn’t go well because the guy is engrossed in officialdom.

In the next scene, her order is mixed up with Kelvin’s, and viewers can predict that they will fall in love.

By the next scene, Kelvin attends to Rita, who makes passes at him, signalling that she would be the clog in his blossoming love life.

In ‘Short and Sweet’, Rita dangles a considerable sum of money before Kelvin, asking him to photograph her nude.

Kelvin has a call to make in a down economy, and N10 m is on the table.

‘Short and Sweet’ is a low-budget, feel-good movie that reinforces the general notion that if a movie is going on YouTube, the producers don’t need to put in much effort.

However, the twist at the film’s end makes up for the predictable and sometimes repetitive scenes.

Ify, played by internet personality Soso, is quickly establishing herself as one with more to offer than skitmaking.

Michael Dappa, too, has shown his ability to deliver a myriad of roles, but does he have to have the same look in every film?

Verdict: 6/10