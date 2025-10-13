Nollywood actor and filmmaker Adeoluwa “Saga” Okusaga has spoken about the inspiration behind his upcoming movie, “Falling Notes.”

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the former BBNaija housemate revealed that the upcoming YouTube film is a romantic story.

He said the film scheduled for 19 October is designed to take viewers on an emotional journey— exploring themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and moments of laughter.

Saga, an engineer, said: “The driving force behind Falling Notes really comes from my creative instinct and the need to express myself beyond acting. I’ve always seen myself as more than just a creative; I wanted to introduce myself to the world as a producer, filmmaker, and storyteller. This project felt like the perfect way to do that; it reflects my artistic voice and is a step toward building stories that carry my personal touch.

“I wanted it to feel like life itself, unpredictable but beautiful. The music plays a big role; it’s meant to lift your spirit, even in the sad moments. I hope people don’t just watch the film but feel it and connect with the emotions, rhythm, and message behind every scene.”

Falling Notes

Saga further stated that the forthcoming film was not a direct reflection of his life but admitted that it contained elements of his experiences, including emotions, lessons, and moments of vulnerability.

He emphasised that he deliberately ensured the story remained authentic and relatable.

“The ‘lover boy’ energy you see is something I naturally connect with; it’s part of my personality and something I’ve embraced in my craft. We filmed in places where I lived, which held personal meaning to me, so every frame felt authentic. It’s fiction, yes, but it’s rooted in truth, my truth, in many ways”, said the artiste.

Additionally, Saga noted that he faced financial, emotional, and creative challenges while producing “Falling Notes.”

“I had huge ambitions for the project, even though it is a YouTube film, which meant putting in more time and resources than I initially planned. I even had to start singing again, something I hadn’t done properly since my university days.

“Balancing production, being part of the writing, directing and editing while juggling other jobs wasn’t easy, but I’m grateful for the support from my cousin, Nastii beats (moyo okusaga), who is the music producer, my writer Anwuri Ijenebe, producer and DOP Mayowa Oladigbolu and director Valentine Edochie, who shared my vision from start to finish. It was tough, but deeply rewarding”, said the actor.

Duality

Speaking on the film’s interpretation of the dual nature of fame as both a blessing and a curse, Saga said that while fame is indeed a blessing, it also attracts intense scrutiny.

He explained that this is because people constantly watch, judge, and form opinions, which can sometimes be overwhelming.

He added that coming from a structured and private background made it take some time for him to adjust.

“But as an artist, I’ve learned that visibility is part of the journey. You want your work to be seen, your art to be appreciated, and your message to reach people. So while I stay intentional about what I share and how I navigate public life, I also embrace that my art deserves to be out there, to be felt, seen, and experienced.”

Diverse background

Furthermore, he explained that his diverse background as an engineer, artiste, and reality TV star influenced every aspect of his creative process.

Saga stated that engineering instilled a sense of structure, precision, and attention to detail, qualities that naturally reflect his work as a filmmaker.

He further noted that his engineering experience also taught him discipline and order, adding that he likes things to be precise and purposeful.

The actor said, “Art, on the other hand, gave me freedom; the ability to visualise, feel, and build from emotion. Art also opened me up emotionally; it taught me to see stories from multiple angles and guide a project from concept to completion. My experience on Big Brother Naija taught me a lot about people, fame, and perception, which directly connect to Falling Notes.

“Together, these experiences allow me to approach filmmaking with logic and soul. I can see the big picture, from writing to editing, with intention behind every decision. Which ties perfectly into the themes explored in Falling Notes.”

Creation

The filmmaker further stated that every aspect of his background reflects how he creates films and other works.

Moreover, Saga expressed his desire to leave a lasting impact on the Nollywood industry that goes beyond mere fame.

“For me, it’s about being remembered for my creativity, the risks I took, and the stories I helped bring to life. I genuinely believe Nollywood has what it takes to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hollywood, and I want to be part of that movement.

“There are so many stories within us, so much depth and beauty in our culture, and I want my work to contribute to showing that to the world”, said Saga.