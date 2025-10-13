The Lagos State Government has announced plans to begin full enforcement actions against individuals and organisations involved in illegal land reclamation and waterfront encroachment across the state.

This follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum earlier issued through public notices published in The PUNCH and The Nation newspapers on 18 and 19 September.

The development was contained in a statement posted on Monday on X by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Mr Wahab, the grace period for compliance with the directive ended on 25 September, after which the government resolved to proceed with enforcement effective Wednesday, 15 October.

“It has become imperative to notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorised land reclamation and waterfront encroachment, that the grace period of seven days for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities has since expired,” the statement read.

Mr Wahab said the enforcement will be carried out in line with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other extant regulations.

He listed the measures to be implemented without further notice to include removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings lacking statutory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Drainage Clearance Certificates.

Also, seizure of reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites and prosecution of offenders in accordance with environmental and urban development laws of the state.

Mr Wahab explained that the actions were necessary to protect the environment, prevent flooding, and ensure public safety, especially as unregulated reclamation continues to worsen flooding in low-lying parts of Lagos.

“The general public is hereby warned against patronising or purchasing land from illegal reclamation operators to avoid falling victim,” he said, ending the statement with a firm declaration:

“Enough is enough!”

The new enforcement drive comes weeks after the state government suspended all land reclamation projects across Lagos, citing environmental and safety concerns.

The suspension, earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, affected ongoing reclamation in wetlands, floodplains and lagoon corridors where illegal developments were found to obstruct natural drainage and worsen urban flooding.

In recent months, the state has also demolished several buildings along the Ikota River in Lekki over encroachment on natural waterways, while it listed 176 illegal estates statewide for operating without layout approvals or drainage clearances.

Mr Wahab said the measures are part of a broader campaign to restore natural watercourses and protect the state’s ecosystem under the #ZeroToleranceLagos initiative.