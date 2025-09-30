Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has always shared unique perspectives about issues relating to marriage and relationships.

In a 2024 interview, the actress spoke about her personal life, giving reasons why she chose to remain single, having lost her spouse before they married.

Ms Bimbo, who was 54 then, said she wouldn’t let societal pressure push her into marriage, adding that she could not marry someone who wasn’t fully committed to lifelong vows.

In 2022, the actress told PREMIUM TIMES times that she had chosen to distance herself from feminist ideology, noting that it had become too toxic for her liking.

Describing herself as a humanist rather than a feminist, the ‘To Kill a Monkey’ star said it was more important to care about humans.

“That means every individual: boy, girl, woman, man; everybody. My niche is the women and the girl child because there is so much to do concerning this issue in Nigeria,” she said.

Embracing polygamy

Bimbo has continued to share controversial takes on marriage and relationship affairs.

In the latest episode of the Talk to B podcast, hosted by actress Biola Adebayo, the actress said that, given the state of the world, people should embrace polygamy.

From a statistical standpoint, she said, “People should embrace it because your sister must marry somebody. You people say marriage is everything. So if we don’t have enough men, does that not make two women to one man?”

Traditionally, she said, polygamy is still a part of our culture. According to her, most people within the Generation X demography had parents who married two or three wives.

“It is something that was there when we were growing up. Maybe because we also saw the disadvantages, but some people say there are advantages to it.

“I know some women who would rather have a second wife. I know someone who married a second wife for her husband so that she could have peace. They didn’t have the same libido. His was higher than hers, so she just thought this man would kill me. Let me find support. And she married a wife for him,” Bimbo narrated in the interview which aired Sunday evening.

Futuristic approach

The actress suggests that if people desire monogamous relationships, they should focus on raising sons to value and practice fidelity, rather than simply accepting cheating as inevitable.

“That’s you contributing towards the world. Because all these men we are talking about, who are polygamous and cheats, were raised by someone. They were given those values by someone.

“So if you want a different world where it’s one man and one woman, and it’s perfect and they don’t cheat, raise your sons properly. Teach your sons that their body is the temple of God, the same way you teach your daughters. If you tell your daughters to cross their legs, tell your sons to close their arms,” Bimbo noted.

Deconstructing wife material

She said that marriages go sour because children change everything.

“No matter who you are, children change everything. If you have a great woman who is managing with you, once the kids come, she can’t manage. She can manage for herself. She has made that decision to manage with you, but the kids didn’t make that decision, and somehow, somewhere, she knows it.

“So you can’t tell her that the children won’t go to school. You can’t tell her that the children won’t eat. You can’t tell her that the children won’t wear clothes. That is the first place that dissent would come in,” the actress opined.

She further admitted that it goes both ways, as some men are locked in horrible relationships or marriages as well.