A Nigerian livestock organisation, ABIS Group, has said it is set to create 36,000 jobs by constructing livestock facilities across the country, including a mega livestock processing facility in Abuja that will process 1000 cattle and 400-600 tons of poultry daily.

He said the Abuja facility will be one of the largest of its kind in Africa and added further that the group is also advancing additional projects across other states and strengthening Nigeria’s livestock production ecosystem.

According to him, the Lagos Plant processes 220 cattle and 3000 poultry daily, while its Plateau State factory will process 500 cattle and 300-400 tons of poultry daily.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of ABIS Group, Emmanuel Nelson Usman, who stated this recently at the launch of ABIS Livestock Academy and “National Livestock Transformation Dialogue” in Abuja, also informed that the group is unveiling the ABIS Livestock Academy as a national platform dedicated to technical training, certification, and institutional knowledge transfer in the livestock value chain.

He said the Academy will equip young Nigerians, extension workers, and industry professionals with the skills required for primary production, processing, market development, research, and sustainability.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Idi Maiha, who also graced the event, commended ABIS Group for organising the dialogue to transform the livestock sector and for inaugurating an academy that will serve as a centre for technical knowledge transfer.

He advised that production must connect seamlessly to processing, markets and consumers so that the livestock sector can achieve its full economic promise.

“The grazing reserve and the abattoir are two ends of the same vision. At one end, we are ensuring that animals are raised sustainably, in a way that preserves the environment, prevents conflict and enhances productivity. At the other, we are guaranteeing that the meat and by-products from those animals are processed under hygienic, world-class conditions that meet international standards. Between these two ends lies the promise of a value chain that creates jobs, empowers youth and women, drives industrial growth, and secures Nigeria’s place in the global livestock market,” he noted.

He praised the organization for investing in the modernisation of abattoirs, cold storage systems, and structured meat distribution, adding that by doing so, ABIS is providing the critical link that transforms raw livestock production into high-quality products that are safe, branded, and competitive both locally and globally.

Speaking earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to supporting initiatives like ABIS dialogue and the livestock academy and in recognising their potential to foster innovation, enhance productivity, and ensure resilience in the face of challenges.

He disclosed further that government will also collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve these goals, bring in international perspectives and foster cross-border cooperation.

In his keynote address, Sa’aad Hamidu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NIRSAL, revealed that NIRSAL has facilitated over N270 billion in loans and investments to players in the agriculture value chain, including the ABIS’ 2,000-per-day livestock processing facility and other livestock production activities.

He commended the launch of ABIS Livestock Academy and described it as very significant in equipping farmers, herders, and value chain actors with technical know-how, practical tools, and innovation mindsets.