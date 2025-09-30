Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for local and intentional collaboration to build a “liveable and prosperous homeland” for the Igbo nation, adding that renewed dialogue is necessary.

Mr Soludo made the call on Monday in Awka, at the 2025 World Igbo Day celebration organised by the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The event had the theme – “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper).

He urged the Igbo people to deeply reflect on their past and consider the path forward, emphasising their significant stake in the Nigerian project.

“We must begin the search for a new Igboland. The time has come for us to have honest conversations and collaborate with regional and international blocs about our future,” he added.

The governor commended the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for designating 29 September as a day to honour those who lost their lives in pursuing Nigerian nationhood.

Mr Soludo described the remembrance as a solemn and necessary step towards healing and reflection.

He warned against craving war, noting that only those who had never experienced its horrors would wish it upon a people.

“For those craving war, it is because they never saw one and do not know what it looks like. Those who truly saw war will never pray for such to befall Igboland, Nigeria, or any nation,” he said.

Mr Soludo charged Ohanaeze Ndigbo with taking a firm stand against insecurity and criminality plaguing the South-east region.

He emphasised the need for a social and moral rebirth, calling for the revival of core Igbo values such as integrity, hard work and enterprise.

“We need the cleansing of Igboland to revive and promote our value system. Ohanaeze must rise up and lead this moral transformation,” he said.

The governor also used the medium to call on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to him, Mr Kanu needs to participate in the roundtable discussion on the future of the Igbo nation.

Ned Nwoko solicits support for creation of Anioma state

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the occasion, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North District, called on Ndigbo to support the creation of Anioma state as the sixth state in the South-east.

Mr Nwoko also urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional leaders to safeguard and promote the culture and traditions of the Igbo people.

He emphasised the importance of instilling the values of unity and hard work in the younger generation.

“Let us love and uplift one another and collectively rise to reject insecurity, while promoting peace, law and order in Igboland,” he said.

In his remarks, John Mbata, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, stated that the day was set aside to honour past heroes and celebrate the achievements of Igbos around the world.

Mr Mbata, represented by his deputy, Okey Nwadinobi, urged Ndigbo to support a united Nigeria.

“Let us do what is right and be our brother’s keeper. We do not want a desolate Igboland; we want an Igbo land that will be a choice destination in Nigeria.

“Let us build an Igbo nation anchored on strong economic progress, peace and unity. We work and support a united Nigeria. A Nigeria that cares for all.

“As Ndigbo, we have contributed greatly to Nigeria and have made the nation proud; we deserve also to be recognised,” he said.

Highlights of the event included the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Oku Nyelu Ife Ndigbo” on Governor Soludo.

There were cultural displays by various masquerades and performance groups.

(NAN)