Asabawood refers to Nollywood films produced primarily in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, and parts of Eastern Nigeria like Enugu.

Despite being often dismissed for its perceived lower production quality and storytelling standards, the Asabawood industry remains a powerhouse, producing more films daily and weekly than Lagos—Nollywood’s biggest hub—Port Harcourt, Abuja, and others.

Despite the criticism, Asabawood has fostered a dedicated fanbase, or what some might call a cult following.

Over the years, it has been a driving force in Nollywood, delivering blockbuster hits and catapulting some homegrown acts to stardom.

Known for its fast-paced productions and gripping narratives, Asabawood has undeniably shaped Nigeria’s cinematic landscape, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and its audience.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES spotlights the leading actors who have contributed significantly to the success of this dynamic movie hub.

Ajemba Stanley

Ajemba ‘Stanley Ontop’ Stanley is arguably the most popular actor in Nollywood’s Delta State. He gained prominence for his talent and bold advocacy for Nollywood’s often-overlooked crew and production teams.

Born in Anambra State, Stanley Ontop joined Nollywood in 2013 and quickly set himself apart with his distinctive hairstyle and passion for storytelling.

His films focus on amplifying the voices of the underprivileged, shedding light on their struggles through compelling narratives.

Renowned for his roles in ‘Royal Ravage’ and ‘Yemoja’, he believes that movies leave a lasting impact when they are well-crafted and deeply engaging.

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko is a prominent actress in the AsabaWood industry. Born on 12 August 1989, she began her acting career in 2011 while juggling her academic responsibilities at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

She rose to fame in Ernest Obi’s 2014 Idemili movie, a movie which earned her a nomination at the City People Entertainment Awards.

The Enugu-born actress has starred in over a hundred movies, including Chasing Clout, Beyond Beauty, Beyond Conception, and Saving Rita.

Beyond acting, Etiko founded the Destiny Etiko Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of impoverished people.

Zubby Michel

Azubuike ‘Zubby Michel’ Egwu, an AsabaWood actor, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his portrayal of bad-boy movie roles. He frequently played armed robbers and other formidable characters, adding depth and intrigue to his films.

He began his career at a young age in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State. His debut was in ‘Missing Rib’, but he gained widespread recognition for his lead role in ‘The Three Widows.’

Since then, he has starred in numerous other films. Born in Anambra State, he earned a degree in Mass Communication from Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a talented actor, politician, and pastor, has showcased his versatility in Nollywood. He has made a name for himself with his controversial nature and ability to take on various roles.

Born in Lagos State to veteran actor Pete Edochie, he debuted in 2005 in ‘The Exquires, starring alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

His breakthrough came in 2007 when he starred alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in ‘Wind of Glory.’ In 2015, Edochie founded a film academy in Lagos.

In 2017, he contested the Anambra State gubernatorial election as the candidate for the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) but lost to Willie Obiano.

Chizzy Alichi

Chigozie ‘Chizzy Alichi’ Alichi is another talented actress in Asabawood who began her career by chance in 2010.

She joined the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, and landed her first acting opportunity in ‘Magic Money’, starring Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Her career breakthrough came in 2016 with ‘Akaraoku’ (which means ‘hot akara’), directed by Yul Edochie. The movie poster went viral when people mistakenly assumed she was an Akara seller.

Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is an entrepreneur and a well-known actress from Asabawood.

She began her career as a teenage actress, debuting in ‘Marriage of Sorrow.’

The wife of Delta North Senator Ned Nwoko and mother of two has starred in numerous films.

In February 2025, rumours of her separation from her billionaire husband gained traction after she deactivated her Instagram account.

She later returned with noticeable changes to her official bio, removing Nwoko’s name and deleting all pictures of him.

Meanwhile, Mr Nwoko recently announced that they were expecting their third child, amid rumours that he allegedly impregnated actress Chika Ike and planned to make her his seventh wife.

Sharon Ifedi

Sharon Ifedi, another star from AsabaWood, began her acting journey as a teenager when she accompanied her mother to auditions.

Known for her roles in ‘Wasted Blood’, ‘Covenant with God’, and ‘Shakira: The Selfie Queen’, she relocated to Asaba from Abia State in 2016.

Interestingly, she never initially planned to become an actress—her dream was to become a doctor.

Flashboy (Stephen Odimgbe)

Stephen Odimgbe, Flashboy, is one of AsabaWood’s most prominent actors. He began his career as a teenager.

Born in Anambra State, Flashboy is best known for his roles in ‘To Love and to Hold’, ‘Our Jesus Story’, and ‘Throne of Madness’.

Tochukwu Okafor (TC Virus)

Tochukwu Okafor, fondly called TC Virus, is one of the survivors of the April 2024 boat accident that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and three others.

The Enugu-born actor, known for his numerous tattoos, rose to fame in 2012 with ‘Lost Pride’, ‘The Ghetto Legends’, ‘Sugar Rush’, and ‘Streets of Canaan’, among others.

Known for his eccentric personality and distinctive hair colour, he frequently played bad-boy roles in movies.

Jerry Williams

Jerry Williams began his acting career at a young age and rose to prominence after starring in ‘The Chosen King.’

Having appeared in over 100 movies, he was indefinitely suspended in 2023 by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) due to his involvement with illicit substances.

Williams gained widespread fame after portraying Nwaniga, a chief guard, in ‘Seven Books of Moses.’

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering, he started acting in 2009 but took a break to complete his education before returning in 2013.

Hanks Anuku

Hanks Anuku, born as a twin, is recognised for playing villainous roles in Nollywood films. He began acting in the 1990s alongside other notable actors like Gentle Jack.

With his tough-guy persona, unique accent, and undeniable talent, he quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Recently, he revealed that blackmail from some of his colleagues negatively impacted his career.

