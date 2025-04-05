US President Donald Trump has granted TikTok another 75 days’ extension to comply with a law requiring its US operation or face a ban in the country.
The president is extending the deadline for the popular video app to comply, granting it another extension several weeks after he signed the executive order to grant TikTok its first 75-day extension.
The first 75-day extension issued in January will expire on Saturday.
“We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark’,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.
“We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal.”
The platform is currently owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
In 2024, the US Congress passed legislation signed by then-President Joe Biden, which mandated TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations to an approved buyer within nine months.
The law prohibits internet hosting services and mobile app marketplaces from offering TikTok to American users.
However, Mr Trump has said that during the extension, the US will not enforce the law.
Days before Mr Trump’s inauguration, TikTok suspended and restored its services to users in the United States within 15 hours.
This was barely two days after the US Supreme Court’s ruling upheld the law forcing ByteDance to sell.
The social media platform, which cut off access for about 170 million users nationwide, attributed its return to president-elect Donald Trump’s move to save the app by delaying the ban’s enforcement.
Meanwhile, ByteDance is currently trying to broker a deal to bring the social media platform to keep the app functioning in the US.
However, in a statement on Friday, ByteDance stated that while it had been in talks with the Trump administration, no agreement had been finalised.
“There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law,” the company said.
