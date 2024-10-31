Actress Regina Daniels has clarified a recent viral video in which she claimed to have ‘twenty (20) boyfriends for different purposes’ before she married Ned Nwoko, a lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the 24-year-old, during a live conversation with a friend on Instagram on Monday, said she met her husband during a family outing.

During the conversation, the mother-of-two revealed that she had twenty boyfriends before meeting her 63-year-old husband, each serving a different role.

She said: “When I started with my husband, I even forgot I was supposed to have boyfriends because I had twenty boyfriends at that time, one to buy water and one to do other things. When people think I didn’t have a choice and when people think mummy forced me, not knowing that mummy was against the marriage and my entire family said no.”

However, the disclosure sparked criticism from netizens, who held varying perceptions about her marriage to Mr Nwoko.

In response to the misconceptions, the actress clarified on her Instagram page on Wednesday that none of the twenty boyfriends had carnal knowledge of her.

She said: “Hey everyone, I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and educate young girls that having several male/boyfriends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body. And oh yes.

“I did have a lot, but I made a promise to keep my virginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex. But hold on! What did you guys expect? It was your little beautiful sweetheart, Regina Daniels; men and ladies would admire it. So everyone chill, please.”

Background

This was not the first time virginity had been a focal point in discussions involving the actress union. In March, Mr Nwoko disclosed in an interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye that he married Regina due, in part, to her virginity.

Mr Nwoko and the actress had their wedding on 26 May 2019, in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State.

Mr Nwoko further explained that, while her being from his community was important, virginity was a primary criterion in his search for a spouse.

The senator also shared that he declined several marriage proposals for other women from his community as they did not meet his set criteria.

He noted that upon meeting Regina, he said, “I asked immediately we met if she was a virgin, and she said ‘Yes.’”

He further highlighted his expectations, including a strong commitment to sports, particularly tennis and swimming, which play a significant role in his family’s lifestyle.

According to him, Regina met the requirements and excelled beyond his expectations.

