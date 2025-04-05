The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Friday announced the appointment of a new eight-man senior management team.
The NNPC Ltd said in a statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, on Friday night that the appointments take immediate effect.
The company said the announcement follows the recent appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Bayo Ojulari and the Board of Directors.
“Following the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the appointment of a new 8-man Senior Management Team on Friday,” the statement said.
It said the team, which will be headed by Mr Ojulari, has Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President of Gas, Power & New Energy.
Other members of the team are: Udy Ntia, Executive Vice President of Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau, Executive Vice President of Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe, Executive Vice President of Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer.
On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC, including its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari and board chairman, Pius Akinyelure.
The president also approved Mr Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive Chairperson.
“President Tinubu also handed out an immediate action plan to the new board: to conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPC-operated and Joint Venture Assets to ensure alignment with value maximisation objectives,” presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a Wednesday statement announcing the new appointments.
