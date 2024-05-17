Nollywood star Jnr Pope, who died on 10 April while filming a movie titled, ‘Other Side of Life’, has been buried.

Tears flowed freely as the 43-year-old actor was buried in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in the Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported his final burial rites began on Friday morning with an episcopal burial mass held in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe.

Jnr Pope was laid to rest after fans, colleagues, and family paid their last respects.

Celebrities at the funeral include, Rita Edochie, E-Money, Chinwe Owoh, Benson Okonkwo, singer Kcee, and Zubby Michael, among others.

Attendees at the funeral shared their encounters—and memories and celebrated his contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

The late actor’s wife, Jennifer Awele, could not hold back tears during the funeral and burial.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mrs Edochie expressed her heartbreak upon hearing about Junior Pope’s death, adding that she never imagined a day would come when she would have to bid him farewell.

Mrs Edochie wrote on her Instagram page, “I am currently at Ukehe in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State for the burial/ funeral of my great son Junior Pope.

“I arrived last night, and since then, I have been wondering if he is the person everybody is gathering for. This was a reality.”

Burial

The burial arrangements for Jnr Pope commenced on 23 April with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

Another requiem mass occurred on 13 May at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu.

On 14 May, the actor was honoured with an evening of tributes and candlelight at the Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu.

The actor’s wake was held on 16 May at his country home in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, a community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

The burial arrangements will conclude with a thanksgiving mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe on Sunday.

He is survived by a wife and three sons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

