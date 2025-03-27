Nigerian lawmaker Ned Nwoko has expressed deep affection for his wife, Nollywood star Regina Daniels, while revealing that they are expecting their third child.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Nwoko, who represents Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, shared a lengthy poetic write-up addressing recent rumours surrounding his marriage.

He responded to claims of marital discord, an alleged new wife, and fathering a child with actress Chika Ike. Dismissing these speculations, he reaffirmed that his love for Regina remains firm and unshaken.

The senator’s poetic tribute commemorated their sixth marriage anniversary, celebrating their enduring love.

The 64-year-old wrote, “Just when they thought they had their say, baby number three is on the way! A new heartbeat, a love so grand, another blessing in my hand. Six years and counting, and what do they see? A love untamed, wild, and free. Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight, you’ve held me tight through every storm.”

Dispelling critics

In his post, the lawyer-cum-politician dismissed rumours of fathering a child outside his marriage and mocked claims that Regina had left him. He clarified that she is still with him and devoted to raising their two sons.

“Rumours can’t shake royalty. Ah, the gossips, hungry and sly, spinning their tales, their desperate cry. ‘His arrest is coming!’ but who is he? Even they don’t know, it’s comedy!” he wrote.

“No rumoured child outside; that ship never sailed. Let them retire that story, tired and stale. Their lies will fade, their voices dim, yet we stand unmoved, untrimmed here.”

Senator Nwoko also reacted to critics who questioned his marital choices. He warned those spreading false information about him and disclosed that he had placed a bounty on individuals behind the defamatory claims.

“A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry. My standards stand untouched, unfazed. Some may cry, and some may curse, but my love, life, and rules come first.

“To the faceless gossip, the shadow behind a keypad, your fifteen minutes are on rewind. A bounty stands on your trail, ten million strong. Tick-tock, tick-tock—you won’t run for long,” he declared.

In response to her husband’s post, Regina praised him as her king and the most incredible man in Igbo land, affirming her unwavering commitment to their love despite external influences.

Lingering rumours

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation, fuelled by various social media activities, about possible discord in their marriage.

In February, Regina deactivated her Instagram account amid rumours that Nwoko had fathered a child with fellow Nollywood actress Chika Ike—an allegation both parties denied.

When the 24-year-old actress reactivated her account later that month, she removed “Nwoko” from her bio and deleted photos featuring her husband. She posted cryptic messages in early March, further sparking speculation about personal challenges.

Despite these rumours, Senator Nwoko publicly celebrated Regina’s achievements, including her recognition as the Nollywood Personality of the Year by The Sun Newspaper.

His Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, also shared a video expressing her affection for him, helping to dispel claims of turmoil within the family.

The Dellta-born Senator and the actress have been the subject of public discourse since their marriage in 2019, mainly due to their significant age difference and his polygamous lifestyle.

The couple has two sons, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Regina has defended her marriage despite ongoing scrutiny, asserting that “her choice was based on personal happiness rather than public opinion.”

The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media, challenging negative narratives surrounding their union.

