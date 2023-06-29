Nollywood actor Jerry Williams has been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) over his involvement with illicit substances.
AGN’s national president, Emeka Rollas, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday.
It is the first time the Guild would suspend its member over drug-related offences.
Mr Rollas, in the news, said the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December 2022 until it got out of hand.
Mr Williams became famous after starring as Nwaniga, a chief guard, in ‘Seven Books of Moses’.
Statement
The statement read: “As it is now, he cannot associate with other performers on set due to danger. He ought to have been suspended before. But we decided to let him undergo treatments, which he has been defaulting over time.
READ ALSO: Hanks Anuku: Guild reacts to viral videos of famous actor
“But as it stands now, Jerry is a risk to himself and the doctors who might be acting alongside him on set. We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drug abuse.”
Jerry, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, kicked off his acting career in 2009 but left to complete his education and returned in 2013.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999