Nollywood actor Jerry Williams has been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) over his involvement with illicit substances.

AGN’s national president, Emeka Rollas, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday.

It is the first time the Guild would suspend its member over drug-related offences.

Mr Rollas, in the news, said the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December 2022 until it got out of hand.

Mr Williams became famous after starring as Nwaniga, a chief guard, in ‘Seven Books of Moses’.

Statement

The statement read: “As it is now, he cannot associate with other performers on set due to danger. He ought to have been suspended before. But we decided to let him undergo treatments, which he has been defaulting over time.

“But as it stands now, Jerry is a risk to himself and the doctors who might be acting alongside him on set. We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drug abuse.”

Jerry, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, kicked off his acting career in 2009 but left to complete his education and returned in 2013.

