Director: Stanley Obi

Cast: Uzor Arukwe, Amanda Iriekpen, Thelma Chukwunwen, Susan Jimah, Bam Bam Olawunmi Adenibuyan, Osereme Inegbenebor and DanielRocky Obiora.

Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

Release Date: 7 March

Streaming platform: YouTube

Executive Producer: Omoni Oboli and Tomi Adeoye

For the past few days, social media has been awash with comments about filmmaker Omoni Oboli’s newly released movie, ‘Love in Every Word.’

The film took social media by storm and ignited conversations about love, chemistry, and the impact of a soft-spoken yet captivating lead actress: former BBNaija star Bam Bam (Bamike Olawunmi), who starred alongside Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe.

Produced by Omoni Oboli, the film aligns with the adage that many women often try to avoid ending up with a man who reminds them of their father—especially if his flaws once turned their home into a battleground. But sometimes, love has other plans.

Filmmaker Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word’ vividly explores this emotional dilemma, weaving a tale of unexpected romance, a toxic workplace, and the undeniable pull of the heart.

The film follows Chioma, a beautiful and ambitious working-class woman in Lagos, who falls for Obiora—a man who possesses none of the qualities she desires in a partner but instead mirrors the traits she resents in her father.

‘Love in Every Word’ boasts a stellar cast, including Uzor Arukwe, Amanda Iriekpen, Thelma Chukwunwen, Susan Jimah, Adenibuyan, Osereme Inegbenebor and DanielRocky Obiora. It offers a refreshing take on love, personal preferences, and the complexities of a workplace ruled by a domineering boss.

Plot

While the storyline follows a familiar rom-com structure, the execution, especially the performances that have made it stand out, was seen from the movie’s start to the end.

The movie opens with Chioma ending her two-year relationship with Davies (DanielRocky Obiora) after he loses $5,000 in a forex business. Frustrated by his inability to make her proud, she requests he returns the belongings she had bought for him. Still nursing her heartbreak, she faces added pressure at work when her toxic boss shows up at her office, forcing her to take on a client project that she had retrieved from a colleague.

As she struggles with her boss’s relentless demands, she receives a call from her mother (Thelma Chukwunwen), reminding her about her cousin’s introduction ceremony in Anambra State. She travels to Anambra for the event, where she unexpectedly crosses paths with a man (Obiora) with the exact physique she desires in a partner. However, she has already sworn off love.

Determined to avoid both this intriguing stranger and the man her mother is trying to match her with, Chioma steps outside for some air. Ironically, she ends up running into the same man (Obiora). They converse, during which Obiora confidently expresses his intent to marry her.

After the introduction ceremony, Chioma returns to Lagos without exchanging contact information with Obiora. To her surprise, he later appears at her office, purchasing the entire building to obtain her contact details. Their bond grows stronger as Obiora showers her with gifts, but Chioma hesitates to embrace the relationship due to his accent—being an Igbo man.

Her hatred for Igbo men stems from their tendency to spoil their wives, the challenges of long-distance relationships, and other issues that make her want to send Obiora away.

The climax builds to a heart-pounding confrontation as Chioma loses focus and resigns from her job when love—unpredictable, as they say—catches up with her.

In a moment of reckoning, she must decide whether to embrace love or push away a good man because of her father’s influence, which continues to haunt her. Fortunately, her friends, Ify (Osereme Inegbenebor) and Ivie (Amanda Iriekpen), stand by her side.

Character analysis

Chioma

Ms Adenibuyan, who plays Chioma, perfects her role as a classy Lagos babe, focusing on leaving no space for a man who lacks the qualities she desires.

Her soft-spoken, elegant presence, which she is known for as a housemate on BBNaija, helps her master the character.

Her composure and elegance make her performance outstanding and crucial. They bring life to the movie and raise whether another actress could perfectly exemplify the role.

Obiora

Mr Arukwe portrays Obiora, a typical Igbo man who knows what he wants and goes for it. His blend of Igbo language and business-oriented mindset makes him perfect for the role.

With his composure, walk, and Odogwu-like vibes, his performance keeps viewers glued to the screen. He remains determined to marry Chioma and will sacrifice anything for it. His role adds authenticity and stability to the story.

Themes

Aside from the love theme, the film explores the implications of a toxic workplace and a boss who believes they are next to God, treating employees poorly simply because they receive a monthly salary.

The movie also highlights the importance of parental responsibility, as seen in Chioma’s life. She hates Igbo men, whether rich or poor, because her father treats her mother like a rag.

The film further explores the theme of not judging the present or future based on past experiences, as seen in Obiora, who has pure intentions toward Chioma.

Furthermore, the film emphasises the importance of friendship. Ify and Ivie take it upon themselves to help Obiora understand why their friend, Chioma, is acting strangely toward him.

Review

The Igbo direction is commendable, especially in addressing marriage stereotypes. The cinematography is top-notch, marking an improvement in Nollywood’s technical standards.

The sound, camera angles, and costumes used in the movie make it more resonant with viewers. Scenes like Obiora meeting Chioma, dressed in full Igbo attire, showcase creativity and stay true to the film’s cultural direction.

Aside from Obiora, who wears Igbo attire, Chioma and her friends’ outfits reflect typical Lagos fashion styles, immersing viewers in the film’s world.

However, the narrative sometimes weakens, especially when Chioma’s friends recount her past to Obiora. A flashback would better connect the present with the past, showing whether her father looks, talks, and behaves like Obiora.

Another significant issue is the failure to mention Chioma’s father’s name despite establishing that he is from Imo State.

Despite these minor shortcomings, the film’s strengths far outweigh its flaws. The strong performances from the ensemble cast elevate ‘Love in Every Word’ as a standout rom-com.

Verdict

The film’s compelling narrative, strong performances, and high production values make it a significant achievement for Nollywood.

Though not without flaws, it remains profoundly engaging and visually striking, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

‘Love In Every Word’ is rated 8/10.

