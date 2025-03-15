The police in Gombe have confirmed that a 16-year-old girl, Maryam Samuel, committed suicide at Kaltungo in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident on Saturday in Gombe, said the girl committed suicide by hanging on a tree.
He said the incident occurred on Friday, hours after the deceased left home to fetch firewood.
“On Friday, at about 9 a.m., a case of suicide was reported at Kaltungo Divisional Headquarters by the village head of Kalarin.
“The deceased, later identified as Maryam Samuel, 16 years old from Kalarin ward, was seen hanged with rope on a tree at Kalarin mountain without any marks of violence found on her body,” he said.
Mr Abdullahi said the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Kaltungo.
He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased left home on Thursday to fetch firewood from the nearby bush, adding that further investigation would unravel the root cause of the unfortunate incident.
However, a source at the deceased’s family, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the girl was pregnant by her boyfriend, a development which enraged her parents.
The source said the girl was discovered to have been visiting her lover and was revealed to be pregnant during an interaction between the parents and the boyfriend.
(NAN)
