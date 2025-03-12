The producers of the Nollywood epic film Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord have said it will hit cinemas nationwide on 28 March.
Ace Nollywood actress and Chief Executive Officer of Fespris Production, Iyabo Ojo, announced the release date of the highly anticipated film on her Instagram page, alongside its official trailer.
She wrote: “Excited to finally share this masterpiece with you all. Labake Olododo, directed by the brilliant Biodun Stephen, is a powerful story filled with action, culture, and deep emotions.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the blockbuster is a joint production by Fespris Production, FilmOne Studios, Abazee Productions, and Alaba Ultimate.
The trailer introduces Labake Olododo as a pre-colonial Yoruba epic showcasing themes of loyalty, power struggles, and leadership. Iyabo Ojo portrays the fearless warrior queen.
The film boasts stunning cinematography, elaborate battle sequences, and a rich cultural backdrop, immersing viewers in warring kingdoms, traditions, and political intrigue.
“Labake Olododo” is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Biodun Stephen and features an ensemble cast that includes Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kunle Afolayan, and Adebowale Adebayo, also known as “Mr. Macaroni.”
