The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) played a pivotal role in the Nigerian film industry in 2024, classifying 1,088 films.

The NFVCB disclosed this on its website on Wednesday.

According to the board, during the period under review, 124 films were classified in January, 121 films in February, 56 in March, 71 in April, and 109 in May. Fifty-five films were classified in June, 95 in July, 135 in August, 82 in September, 137 in October, 59 in November and 44 in December.

The NFVCB, a Federal Government agency, is deeply committed to regulating Nigeria’s film and video industry. The board is legally empowered to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally, ensuring the industry’s growth and sustainability.

The board must also register all film and video outlets across the country and keep a register of such outlets, among other functions.

In a show of solidarity with the industry, The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, attributed Nollywood’s success in 2024 to the hard work and dedication of filmmakers and the government’s interventions.

Mr Husseini also highlighted the NFVCB’s contributions to the industry’s growth, particularly in film development.

2025 Growth plans

In a related development, Mr Husseini announced ambitious plans for 2025, including establishing a script writing lab.

This initiative is set to significantly improve the skills of local writers, fostering a new era of high-quality Nigerian films.

According to him, the Board no longer censors films but classifies them. It significantly puts the responsibility of the film’s rating entirely on the filmmaker because the Board classifies based on the classifiable elements in the movie.

For instance, some Muslim countries may not allow the showing of films with certain levels of nudity in their jurisdictions. However, he was optimistic that establishing the Production Labs would enhance the filmmakers’ skills. He acknowledged that despite all these challenges, Nollywood had a remarkable year in 2024.

Specifically, the Executive Director stated that the Nollywood movie Queen Latifah alone grossed over N800 million at the box office during the Yuletide season.

Other successful films he mentioned include Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, House Of GAA and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti by Bolanle Austeen Peter’s, Tribe of Judah by Funke Akindele, A Ghetto Love Story by Bright Okpocha, and 7 Doors by Femi Adebayo.

He revealed that the Honourable Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has secured funding, which stakeholders can easily access to get grants for their productions.

He disclosed that the Honourable Minister had approved a proposal from the Board to grant a two-year waiver to investors interested in opening a minimum of five community cinemas. This initiative aims to increase revenue generation from the film industry and bring cinema closer to people at an affordable rate.

