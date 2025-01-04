Kano Censors Board has suspended actress Samha Inuwa from acting and appearing in Kannywood movies for one year.

The board accused the actress of posting pictures of herself in indecent attire.

The suspension is part of the Kano State Censorship Board’s efforts to maintain moral integrity in the Kannywood film industry and ensure compliance with its rules and regulations.

Top actresses like Rahama Sadau and Nafeesat Abdullahi were also suspended in the past for similar accusations by the board.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Sulaiman, the Information Officer for the Kano State Censorship Board, on Saturday, it accused the actress of not heeding the board’s several warnings

“The actress had been repeatedly warned about her inappropriate attire, vulgar displays, and offensive language in some of her videos.

“Samha Inuwa had been repeatedly cautioned about her crude dressing and vulgar displays, but she continued to flout the board’s regulations.

The statement said, “In addition to the suspension, the board has revoked her licence and halted the censorship of any films featuring her.

“The board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all films, writings, and other forms of expression align with the state’s religious values, cultural norms, and moral standards.

However, the board has not publicly disclosed the specific comments or images deemed indecent or violating its regulatory ethics, leaving the nature of the offence unclear.

The 27-year-old actress has appeared in many Kannywood movies, including Fansa, where she starred alongside Ali Nuhu.

She has also appeared in Shekarar Take, Ta’addanci, Mariya, Wutar Kara, and Matan Zamani, among others.

She also won the Best Actress Award, Kannywood, in the City People Awards in 2018.

