Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says a “conspiracy of silence” by the people is fueling crimes such as kidnapping for ransom and ritual killings in the state.

Mr Soludo said this after inspecting the guard of honour and laying of wreaths in commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Wednesday in Awka.

“We all need to rise up and speak against what can be described as a ‘conspiracy of silence by the people’, which appears to be fueling criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom.

“These criminals are known and live among us; they are people’s husbands, brothers, fathers and relatives.

“Combating insecurity is a collective responsibility. If you see something, say something, to help our security agencies keep us safe.

“Our administration is committed to supporting our security agencies to do their utmost best in securing the state,” he said.

Governor Soludo paid glowing tributes to the fallen servicemen and women, taking a moment to reflect on the sacrifices they made for the nation’s freedom and security.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively support the servicemen who had served, including the gallant men and women who are still in service.

“Anambra appreciates the sacrifices of our security personnel who put their lives on the line to secure the state, enduring all manners of horrendous conditions.

“We pray that the labour and sacrifices of our fallen heroes will not go in vain but keep us united and strong as a nation,” Mr Soludo said.

At the end of the ceremony, a moment of silence and 21-gun salute were observed in memory of the nation’s heroes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor first inspected the guard of honour mounted by the combined detachments of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and the Nigerian Legion immediately after arriving at the ceremony venue.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the governor led others to the pigeon case, where he released the birds to signify peace and prosperity.

NAN also reports that the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day is marked every 15 January in honour of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who fought in the first and second World Wars.

It was also to recognise those who had served or are still serving in various peace support operations worldwide including the living heroes.

