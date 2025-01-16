Yoruba movie star Kunle Afod says that in his 38 years of experience as an actor and director, he has learnt that “there is no friend or foe anywhere.”
Afod, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said that nobody should be perceived as a permanent friend or enemy in life.
He said: “Someone believed as a friend can become a traitor, and another fellow perceived as an enemy may become instrumental to one’s success. I have learned these two phases of life, which everyone should be aware of.
“I started acting in 1986 and learnt there are no friends or foes anywhere. I think people should be liberal. The person you see as your friend might come to stab you, and that fellow you see as your enemy might be the person who will help you.”
Afod disclosed plans to come up with a big screen production in 2025.
“This year, I am looking toward the big screen. I will also come up with a new proverbs challenge series this year. I like creating competitive content,” he said.
Afod advised up-and-coming actors and directors that they should improve their knowledge.
“Directors should also be willing to conduct lots of research to improve their work and upgrade their knowledge from time to time,” he said.
(NAN)
