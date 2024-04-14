Award-winning Hollywood actor and filmmaker Idris Elba has wrapped up the shoot of his short film ‘Dust To Dream’ in Nigeria.

The movie stars Nigerian actresses Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Johnson, former Nigerian Idol star Constance Olatunde, and Nigerian-born British music icon Henry Olusegun, widely known as Seal.

The film is produced by Mo Abudu and written and directed by Elba, while Heidi Uys is the supervising producer.

Joining them on the project are producers like Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

“Dust To Dreams” is a collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex).

Plot

The movie narrates the story of a mother-daughter relationship strained when the daughter meets her father, a long-lost soldier, for the first time.

With themes of legacy and self-discovery, the film also delves into the lives of Milli’s sisters, Comfort and Patience, as they navigate their paths. The power of music binds the family, culminating in a soul-stirring duet that promises redemption and healing.

Thrilled and excited about the incoming film, Mrs Abudu unveiled images from the movie’s shooting on Instagram.

She wrote, “Good morning, beautiful people. “Dust to Dreams: A Dream Come True” I am thrilled to finally unveil these BTS images of “Dust to Dreams” with you all. Thank you to @IdrisElba for believing in this project and for his exceptional partnership and direction as the director of “Dust to Dreams.

Mr Elba is an award-winning British actor known for the movies and TV shows ‘The Wire,’ ‘Luther,’ ‘Thor,’ ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ and ‘The Dark Tower.’

The British actor, who gained prominence as Stringer Bell in the HBO series ‘The Wire’ (2002â€“2004), has always displayed an affinity for the Nigerian creative industry, albeit Nollywood.

