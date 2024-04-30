Data has shown that Nigerians spent a staggering N2.1 billion watching Hollywood movies in cinemas in 2023.

This is according to a report by Comscore, an American company that provides marketing data and analytics to various players in the media and entertainment industry, compiled by FilmOne Entertainment.

FilmOne Entertainment, an independent entertainment company focused on distributing and producing Filmed Content from Nigeria, West Africa, to the World, listed the movies onIt is X page Wednesday.

According to FilmOne Entertainment, the movies are John Wick: Chapter 4, Fast X, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and Barbie.

Others are Creed III, The Little Mermaid, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Equalizer 3, and The Marvels.

John Wick: Chapter 4’ grossed N367 million, ‘Fast X’ N293 million, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ N292 million, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ N253 million, and ‘Barbie’ N229 million.

More so, ‘Creed III’ grossed N146 million, ‘The Little Mermaid’ N140.3 million, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ N140 million, ‘The Equalizer 3’ N139 million, and ‘The Marvels’ N138 million.

Nollywood too

The data further that Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grossed N794 million, topping the chart of Nollywood’s highest-grossing movies.

Toyin Abraham’s ‘Malaika’ earned N144 million, Odunlade Adekola’s ‘Orisa’ N128 million, Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ N126 million, ‘Merry Men 3: Nemesis’ N119 million, and Ibrahim Yekini’s ‘Kesari’ N78 million.

Similarly, Sandra Okunzuwa’s ‘Something like Gold’ grossed N60 million, Bisola Aiyeola’s ‘The Kujus Again’ N53 million, ‘Afamefuna’ produced by Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue earned N51 million, while Inkblot’s ‘A Weekend To Forget’ grossed N50 million.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said Nollywood produced 274 films in the first quarter of 2024.

NFVCB Executive Director/CEO Shaibu Husseini said the figure comes from the board’s Department of Film Censorship and Classification’s first-quarter report.

Two hundred fifty films were produced in English, while others were made in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Hindi.

