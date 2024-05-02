A recent viral footage capturing veteran actors Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, and Yinka Quadri hugging each other is making waves on social media.

While the cause of the resolved long-standing feud remains unclear, the once-close allies, Ogogo and Mr Quadri, fell out years ago.

The discord became more evident when Mr Quadri was noticeably absent at the wedding and naming ceremony of Ogogo’s daughter, Shakirat Taiwo, in December 2023.

Shakira, a content creator, tied the knot with her footballer beau, Lawal Yusuf.

The veteran actors reconciled at actor Yomi Fabiyi’s dual celebration event—a housewarming and birthday party held on Wednesday at Emfelix event and conference venue in Idiaba, Ogun State.

The star-studded gathering included esteemed actors and actresses such as Kareem Adepoju, aka Baba Wande, Ladi Folarin, Idowu Philips, aka Iya Rainbow, Shola Kosoko, Toyosi Adesanya, Peju Ajiboye, among others.

In the now-viral footage, the legendary chanter Sulaiman Ajobiewe ended the actors’ feud.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

In the video, Mr Quadri was seen on stage spraying Ajobiewe, who sat on a chair and beckoned Ogogo to join them.

After a few moments, Ogogo joined Mr Quadri, dressed in Agbada, on stage, and together they sprayed money on Ajobiewe.

As the actors stood together on stage, Ajobiewe chanted, “I pray God’s mercy upon you both. Whatever the issue, let it end here. We cannot live without occasionally offending one another.

“I implore you, in the name of God, embrace each other and let this be the end of it. I pleaded with you using my parents’ names to put this matter to rest. Let’s forgive and forget for the sake of God.”

Pre-settlement

The actors joined the ranks of celebrities who reconciled their feuds. They followed in the footsteps of actress Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele, who resolved their rivalry after years of contention over Box Office dominance.

On her Instagram page in April, Toyin lamented the competitive atmosphere that fueled animosity, especially within the Yoruba movie industry.

She highlighted how fan wars exacerbated their unnecessary feud. She congratulated Funke for reaching the one billion milestone with her ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ at the cinema, prompting a positive response from Funke.

Last year, the two actresses settled their differences, with Toyin celebrating Funke on her birthday and receiving reciprocal wishes.

In a further display of solidarity, Toyin attended the premiere of Funke Akindele’s movie, ‘She Must Be Obeyed.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

