Movie Title: Casa De Novia

Running Time: 1 hour 49 minutes

Date of release: 29 March 2024

Director: Uyoyou Adia

Cast: Rex Okunruzwa, Anee Icha, Efe Irele, Tope Tedela, Taye Arimoro,

Imagine moving into a new place only to discover it’s not just being haunted; it’s teeming with spirits!

That’s the hair-raising premise of Casa De Novia, a spine-tingling yet surprisingly comedic offering from Nollywood, brought to life by Anthill Studios and director Uyoyou Adia.

In recent times, Nollywood filmmakers have been boldly exploring new territory, venturing into genres that were previously uncharted in the Nigerian flicks.

While haunted house stories are a staple in Hollywood, it’s commendable that Nigerian filmmakers are adapting and localising these relatively uncommon themes to resonate with contemporary Nigerian society.

Movies like “Japa!“, which delves into the concept of a time loop, demonstrate the rapid evolution in storytelling techniques within Nigerian cinema. “Casa De Novia” proudly joins this innovative lineup.

Casa De Novia skillfully blends horror elements with a sprinkling of humour, weaving a tale centred around a journalist compelled to relocate for the sake of her career.

Entranced by a seemingly perfect home, she dives headfirst into her new abode, unaware of its sinister secrets.

“Casa De Novia” unfolds as a paranormal comedy, offering a glimpse into a world beyond the veil of life. As the protagonist grapples with unwelcome guests invading her home, she finds herself entangled in a struggle to preserve her sanity, career, and newfound residence.

Plot

The movie starts with a heart-stopping proposal scene, where Efosa Igbinovia plans to ask his beloved amidst a breathtaking backdrop of red roses.

But what begins as a romantic gesture takes a chilling turn as Efosa collapses to the ground, white substances spewing from his mouth, hinting at foul play and leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

The subsequent scenes introduce us to Yoyo, a spirited young woman embarking on a new job as a journalist in the bustling city of Lagos.

However, her excitement is dampened by a string of misfortunes, including a frantic search for housing near her office in Ikoyi.

Despite a rough start at work, Yoyo’s determination to find a suitable home only intensifies.

Her luck seems to change when she stumbles upon a grand mansion in Ikoyi, boasting five bedrooms and four parlours at an unbelievably low price.

Initially apprehensive, Yoyo’s faith kicks in, viewing the discovery as an answer to her prayers. Little does she know, her newfound house harbours a sinister secret.

As Yoyo settles into her dream home, eerie occurrences reveal its haunted past. Shockingly, the ghost haunting the mansion is none other than Efosa, declared missing three years prior.

Determined to uncover the truth behind his untimely demise, Yoyo is entangled in a web of mystery and intrigue.

Despite her best efforts to exorcise the ghost through prayer, Yoyo’s attempts are futile. Now faced with an otherworldly dilemma, she must navigate the complexities of the afterlife while also unravelling the mysteries of her own heart.

With Efosa’s spirit trapped in the mortal realm, Yoyo embarks on a mission to fulfil his unfinished business. Yet, as the journey unfolds, the surface revelations leave everyone, including Efosa’s ghost, Yoyo, and the audience, utterly stunned.

Character analysis

The cast, predominantly new faces, shines bright. Their performances are stellar, each actor fully embodying their character and adding depth to the tale. The movie featured Nosa Rex Okunruzwa, Anee Icha, Efe Irele, Tope Tedela, Taye Arimoro, and many others.

Icha’s portrayal of Yoyo is remarkable, as her character embodies the crux of the movie, and she delivered it aptly, with blends of elements of comedy, romance, and the supernatural, featuring protagonists who can communicate with spirits and embark on adventurous journeys.

Movie analysis

Casa De Novia is a spine-chilling yet surprisingly comedic addition to the Nollywood scene, which lures audiences into its haunted abode with an irresistible pull.

This film ventures into uncharted territory, blending horror with humour in a manner rarely seen before.

At first glance, the premise appears conventional: a journalist relocating to a new apartment. Yet, as the story unfolds, the unsuspecting protagonist is entangled in a web of supernatural occurrences within her seemingly ordinary dwelling.

In this movie, scepticism mingles with intrigue, a Nigerian horror flick with comedic undertones. Could such a fusion work?

What truly distinguishes Casa De Novia is its narrative prowess. The plot is not merely a vehicle for scares; it’s a meticulously crafted journey, teeming with suspenseful twists and turns, expertly dosing out revelations at precisely the proper intervals.

But it’s not all goosebumps and shivers. Putting comedy into the eerie atmosphere adds a delightful dimension to the viewing experience.

Watching the characters grapple with otherworldly terrors while navigating comedic conflicts is a refreshing departure from the norm.

First off, the story hooks you from the get-go. The pacing is spot-on, with suspense building at just the right moments.

Anthill Studios deserves applause for crafting a narrative that keeps you on edge. And let’s talk about that infusion of comedy. It’s like a breath of fresh air amidst the eerie atmosphere.

Kudos to the scriptwriter for crafting dialogue that effortlessly mixes thrills and laughs.

Visually, the movie is a visual delight. Despite extensive green screens, CGI, and VFX, the effects remain organic and never pull focus from the narrative. It’s a testament to the filmmakers’ ability to blend the supernatural with the everyday.

Now, while Casa De Novia is a commendable piece of work, it’s not without its flaws.

Some scenes could have benefited from tighter editing, and there are moments where the scenes feel a tad predictable.

Also, there was a minor glitch in communicating the narrative; the ghost of Efosa was always naked, but there was little or no logical explanation for that when the truth about his death was found.

In some cases, some scenes were blank and did not make sense to the audience; for instance, when the ghost haunted Joey, we saw a big chair hit him, but when he ran out of the house, he seemed untouched.

While the movie strives in suspense, the end seems unjustified and rushed. Several happenings were eventually rushed into the last scene, leaving the audience wondering if that was the end or if they should expect a sequel.

Ultimately, Casa De Novia earns its place as a creative masterpiece. With its stunning cinematography and engaging storyline, it’s a must-watch for horror and comedy fans alike.

Verdict:

7/10

Casa De Novia is currently streaming on Prime Video.

