As a build-up to the release of “Water & Garri,” a heartwarming tale of love and self-discovery set in the vibrant streets of Lagos, arriving on Prime Video on 10th May, Tiwa Savage has revealed the full tracklist for the film’s official soundtrack.

The film is named after Tiwa’s second Extended Play of the same title, ‘Water and Garri. It marks Tiwa’s debut acting role.

The singer-turned-actress described the movie as one of her most adventurous endeavours, revealing that the production took two years. She also emphasised her role as the lead actor and an executive producer.

The soundtrack will be released on the same day via the Empire record label. It features collaborations with renowned artistes, including Asa, The Cavemen, Olamide, Mystro Suga, Reekado Banks, Young Jonn, Black Sheriff, Ayra Starr, Richard Bona, and Zacardi Cortez.

The soundtrack boasts three songs produced by Blaise Beatz, P.Prime, and Magic Sticks.

The film, directed by Meji Alabi and shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, features Tiwa as Aisha, a fashion designer establishing her career in the United States. Aisha returns to her African homeland to confront lingering guilt and navigate the complexities of her past.

The movie is jointly produced by Everything Savage and Unbound Studios it features stars like Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Andrew Bunting.

See the full Water & Garri soundtrack tracklist below.

“Eastside Intro”

“Lost Time”

“Commona” feat. Olamide & Mystro Sugar

“Reason” feat. Reekado Banks

“Love O”

“Emotions” feat. Aṣa

“I Need You” feat. Zacardi Cortez

“Gara” feat. Ayra Starr

“Kilimanjaro” feat. Black Sherif & Young Jonn

“Water & Garri” feat. Richard Bona & The Caveme

