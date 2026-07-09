American rapper Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye have sparked dating rumours after the pair were spotted together on Wednesday at several Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week events, sending social media into a frenzy.

The speculation began after videos and photographs from the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show surfaced online, showing Okoye escorting the Grammy-winning rapper to her seat before the pair sat side by side to watch the runway presentation.

The duo were also seen together at the Messika Haute Joaillerie presentation, where they appeared relaxed, laughing and chatting during the event.

Frenzy

Additional footage circulating online captured them conversing on a balcony, further fuelling speculation among fans.

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The clips quickly went viral across TikTok, X, Instagram and Facebook, with many social media users commenting on the pair’s apparent chemistry, Okoye’s gentlemanly gesture and the possibility of a romance.

Despite the online excitement, neither Cardi B nor Okoye has commented on the speculation, and there is no verified evidence that they are romantically involved.

The renewed interest in Cardi B’s personal life follows her recent public association with NFL player Stefon Diggs, making her appearance alongside the Nigerian footballer a trending topic almost immediately.

Enter Okoye

For many outside football circles, the viral videos have also introduced Okoye to a wider international audience.

He is not married, but he has been in a long-term relationship with Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff for over four years, and they share a son, Isaiah Amiel Okoye. Despite a few public breakups, the couple have reconciled and remained together.

Okoye has not been publicly linked to or seen at high-profile events with other celebrity women, aside from his viral outing with Cardi B. His personal life has largely centred on his long-term partner, Westhoff. He also dismissed past dating rumours involving DJ Cuppy, and a sports journalist claimed Okoye once rejected advances from a Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, saying she was “not his type.”

Born on 28 August 1999 in Düsseldorf, Germany, to a Nigerian father and a German mother, the 26-year-old goalkeeper represents Nigeria’s Super Eagles and currently plays for Italian Serie A club Udinese.

Standing at 1.98 metres (6ft 6in), Okoye began his professional career in Germany before moving to Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, where he was named Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign. He later joined Watford before signing for Udinese, where he has established himself as one of Nigeria’s leading goalkeepers.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, the football star has also built a strong following for his fashion sense, physique and social media presence, frequently attracting attention from fans.

Shooting shots?

The latest rumours come just weeks after Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems was asked on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet whether she would “shoot her shot” at Okoye, following his growing online popularity.

Laughing off the suggestion, she said she knew who he was but not personally, adding, “We don’t do that over here. We’re friends with each other, and we’re family, sisters and brothers.”

That light-hearted exchange had already placed Okoye in entertainment headlines before his appearance with Cardi B in Paris.

Online reactions to the latest videos have ranged from playful support for the pair to humorous memes celebrating the footballer’s international appeal. While some fans described them as a potential “power couple”, others urged caution, noting that a brief interaction at a public event should not be interpreted as confirmation of a relationship.

For now, the only confirmed facts are that Cardi B and Maduka Okoye attended the same Paris Fashion Week events, were seen together publicly and have become the subject of intense online speculation. Any suggestion of a romantic relationship remains unconfirmed.