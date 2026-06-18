The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch, has raised a concern about the ongoing three-day warning strike by resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), stating that it may trigger broader disruptions in the Lagos healthcare system if unresolved welfare issues persist.

The strike, now in its second day, followed a resolution by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of LASUTH at its 19th Ordinary General Meeting and Scientific Conference, where members voted to withdraw services over long-standing, unaddressed welfare concerns.

According to a report by Channels Television, the association said the decision followed repeated engagements and ultimatums that failed to produce concrete action from the state government.

The president of the association, Alaba Akirele, said the government had failed to respond adequately despite sustained engagements with stakeholders, warning that further industrial action remained possible if the situation did not improve.

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Following deliberations, the congress demanded the immediate resumption of construction of the Resident Doctors’ Quarters at LASUTH, urgent implementation of the revised professional allowance structure for doctors in Lagos State, and payment of specialist allowances to eligible Senior Registrar doctors.

The association also confirmed that the warning strike would run for three days, from Monday night, 15 June, to Friday, 19 June, and cautioned that continued inaction could escalate the dispute.

More details

In a statement reported by The Punch newspaper on Thursday, the NMA Lagos Chairman, Ewonowo Sunday, described the situation as “deeply unfortunate but avoidable,” blaming prolonged delays in negotiations between the state government and the doctors for the breakdown in industrial harmony.

Mr Sunday said the association viewed the development with deep concern, noting that strike action, though a last resort, often becomes inevitable when sustained dialogue fails.

“We view this development with deep concern. Regrettably, this crisis was avoidable if all concerned stakeholders had been more proactive and responsive in addressing the legitimate concerns raised by the resident doctors,” he said.

Grievances

The NMA outlined several unresolved issues at the centre of the dispute, including delayed implementation of revised professional allowances, unpaid promotion arrears, and weak welfare support for medical trainees.

It also cited infrastructural and institutional concerns, such as the completion of the Resident Doctors’ Quarters and Residency Training Centre at LASUTH, the payment of specialist allowances to eligible senior registrars, and the settlement of outstanding promotion arrears.

Other demands include approval and release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), payment of teaching allowances to registrars and house officers, and strengthened security measures for healthcare workers and patients within LASUTH and across Lagos State health facilities.

Wider health system impact

The association warned that the LASUTH dispute reflects a pattern of unresolved welfare issues affecting resident doctors across Nigeria’s health system.

It noted that similar tensions have been reported at other tertiary hospitals, including the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where doctors have raised concerns over working conditions and welfare provisions.

The NMA also referenced the wider national context, including a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the federal government over unpaid allowances, residency funding, and related entitlements.

According to the association, the recurrence of such disputes points to a systemic challenge that, if left unaddressed, could trigger coordinated industrial action across the country’s health sector.

The NMA urged the Lagos State government, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and hospital management authorities to urgently intervene to prevent further escalation of the dispute.

It stressed that sustained delays in addressing welfare concerns risk weakening healthcare delivery and lowering morale among medical professionals.

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The association added that adequate welfare support for health workers remains critical to sustaining quality healthcare services for patients.

Appeal for calm and dialogue

Despite its warnings, the NMA Lagos leadership called on resident doctors to remain calm and professional while discussions continue with relevant authorities.

It reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement to restore industrial harmony and ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery across Lagos State.