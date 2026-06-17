The federal government has announced that it will launch FreeTV, a national digital television platform, on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the Presidency Nigeria X page on Tuesday night.

The FG said the platform will give households across the country access to free digital television, more channels, clearer pictures, and Nigerian content without monthly subscription fees.

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu, said the launch marked another important step in delivering President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He said the agenda prioritised inclusion, access to opportunity, job creation, local enterprise, and the use of technology to improve everyday life for Nigerians.

He said: “FreeTV is part of Nigeria’s Digital Switch-Over programme and is designed to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind as the country moves fully from analogue to digital broadcasting.

“Through the platform, Nigerians will have access to over 100 national, regional and state channels, including news, sports, movies, music, children’s programmes, educational content, and dedicated Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo language channels.”

Service

Additionally, Mr Ebuebu said FreeTVservice will reach viewers via satellite, terrestrial transmission and the FreeTV mobile app.

He said citizens in major cities, towns, rural communities and areas left out of earlier DSO pilot phases would all have access to it.

“Nigerians do not need to buy a new television to watch FreeTV. Existing televisions can work with compatible OVB-T2 or DVB-S2 decoders, and those who already have compatible free-to-air decoders may not need to buy a new one.

“Free TV speaks directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of Renewed Hope towards expanding access, creating opportunity and ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location or income, can benefit from the digital economy. With Free TV, families across Nigeria can enjoy quality digital television without a monthly subscription, while our local content producers, technicians and young creatives gain new platforms and new jobs,” he said.

Creative economy

Furthermore, Mr Ebuebu said the platform will also support Nigeria’s creative and broadcast economy.

He said this will happen through regional production studios in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Benin.

According to him, it will create new opportunities for content producers, technicians, editors, camera operators, sound engineers and young creatives.

“The final analogue switch-off remains scheduled for 31 December 2028, and Nigerians are encouraged to begin preparing by checking their decoder compatibility and downloading the FreeTV app.”