The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that nobody intentionally attacked a girls’ school in Iran that was struck during the early stages of the Iran war in February.

Speaking at a press ​conference on the sidelines of the G7 conference in France, Mr Trump said preliminary findings did not suggest that the school was deliberately targeted.

“You’re talking about a long time ago, but nobody did that on purpose,” he said.

“Mistakes are made, yeah, the war’s nasty. But I know it’s under investigation, and I could have a report for you tomorrow.”

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The US president had shortly after the attack in February, claimed that Iran might have been responsible, saying Tehran’s forces were known for inaccurate strikes.

The strike on the first day of the conflict on 28 February killed more than 175 children and teachers, ​according to Iranian officials.

Reuters reported in March that US military investigators believed American forces were likely behind the strike, but officials said the inquiry remained ongoing.

According to US Central Command, the investigation is complicated by the school’s proximity to a base operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a nearby cruise missile facility.

The attack drew international condemnation and intensified scrutiny of civilian casualties during the conflict.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) described the bombing of the school as a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The agency stressed that schools are protected civilian facilities and should never be targeted during military operations. UNESCO called for a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.