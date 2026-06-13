Two weeks after the Lagos State High Court temporarily halted the coroner’s inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of author Chimamanda Adichie, she has broken her silence.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Justice A. O. Opesanwo granted the order after Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, operators of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Victoria Island, where the child reportedly died on 7 January, filed an ex parte application.

Responding to the development, the 48-year-old said in a statement posted to her social media accounts on Saturday that she wakes up every single day with her heart racing.

The author of “Purple Hibiscus” explained that she decided to make the letter, dated 16 April, public because remaining silent about Euracare’s alleged wrongdoing would mean enabling it.

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She wrote: “I wake up every single morning with my heart racing. Did this really happen? My precious son, Nkanu Nnamdi. My KanKan, my diokpala. The ultimate and utter loneliness of grief is that only you can know the true depth of your despair. I long for, at least, peace to mourn, but Euracare Hospital has robbed me even of that.

“I do not want anyone mentioned to be personally targeted. I have erased two names and left two for clarity and credibility. Since the letter was sent in April, Euracare has become uglier. It was Euracare which first applied for an inquest in January, stating that our son’s death was unexpected and an inquest was in their interest because of ‘rumours of negligence.’”

Justice

Ms Adichie also alleged that Eurapharma had made threats against her and her family in connection with their son’s death.

She maintained that no amount of delay or intimidation would deter her family from seeking justice.

“What a manipulative and implicitly threatening message to send to a parent whose child died in your hospital. But this threatener does not know how fiercely we love our child. They can drag all they wish in the mud, but our quest for justice will continue.

“I am deeply grateful to all of the people from across the world who have genuinely wished us well. May you find comfort in your own time of need. Please continue to pray for us. This weight is too heavy,” she said.

Inquest

Ms Adichie also revealed that her son’s loss had left her overwhelmed with grief, more than she could bear.

She further claimed that the hospital was now asking the High Court to suspend the inquest, despite having “delayed, confused and obscured the process at every turn.”

“If this is how Euracare manages a crisis, it is little wonder it mismanaged our precious son’s care. Most egregiously, Euracare is now asking a High Court to stop the inquest. An inquest is a public judicial inquiry designed to establish the circumstances surrounding a death. It is not a trial. It is not a claim for damages. It is simply a search for the truth.

“If Euracare cares about the truth, then why create delays and distractions and now, finally, try to stop an inquest?

A person high up in the hospital ownership told my relative, “I admire and respect Chimamanda so much that I don’t want her to go to court because her name may be dragged in the mud and bad things may be said about her since court cases are about winning and anybody would do anything to win.”

Read the full statement below