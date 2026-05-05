A coroner’s court in Igbosere, Lagos State, suspended the inquest on Tuesday into the death of a 21-month-old son of literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie.

The child, Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of Chimamanda and Ivara Esege, died in January in Lagos.

He was admitted at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos, on 6 January, following a referral from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

He died in the early hours of 7 January after medical procedures.

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The coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, said that proceedings in the inquest would be suspended pending directives from the chief coroner of the state.

Ms Adetunji ordered the suspension following a directive from the Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

She raised concerns over steps taken to initiate a restorative justice meeting without prior notice to the court.

She noted that under the principle of separation of powers, the attorney-general did not have the power to direct court proceedings.

Ms Adetunji said she would refer the development to the chief coroner and await his guidance before giving a new date for proceedings in the inquest.

She expressed dissatisfaction that the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General communicated with parties in the inquest without informing the court.

Earlier, counsel from the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General, Adebola Araba, informed the court of a scheduled meeting involving parties in the matter.

Mr Araba said the meeting, convened by the attorney-general, was scheduled for 12 May.

He urged the court to suspend proceedings in the inquest until after the meeting.

Counsel for the bereaved family, Adeyinka Aderemi, a SAN, confirmed receiving a letter dated 23 April from the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General.

He said the meeting was initially scheduled for 5 May but was later rescheduled to 12 May.

Mr Aderemi said the parents of the child were present in court and expected proceedings in the inquest before attending the meeting as earlier scheduled.

He added that the change in the meeting date affected their plans and limited the court’s opportunity to hear the father’s statement on oath.

Lawyer to Atlantis Hospital, Abiodun Layonu, a SAN, confirmed receiving letters dated 23 April and 4 May regarding the meeting.

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He said his team would comply with the court’s directive.

Euracare’s lawyer, Taiwo Osipitan, a SAN and professor, also confirmed receiving a letter on the rescheduled meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inquest began on 25 February.

Nkanu was admitted at Atlantis Hospital following an illness, and was referred to Euracare for further procedures. He was being prepared for transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States for advanced care when he died.

(NAN)