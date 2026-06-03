The Lagos State High Court has ordered a temporary suspension of proceedings in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ivara Esege.

Justice A. O. Opesanwo granted the order on Monday following an ex parte application filed by Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, operators of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Victoria Island, where the child reportedly died on 7 January.

The application was argued before the court by a legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Taiwo Osipitan.

Application for Judicial review

The applicant sought leave of the court to commence judicial review proceedings challenging several decisions of the Lagos Coroner’s District Court presided over by Senior Magistrate A. A. Adetunji.

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According to court filings cited in a report by Vanguard, Eurapharma Care Services argued that the coroner court acted without jurisdiction in continuing with the inquest, contending that the body of the deceased had already been cremated before the commencement of coroner proceedings, thereby making post-mortem examination impossible.

The hospital further challenged procedural directions issued by the coroner’s court requiring it to open its defence and call witnesses first, despite allegations of medical negligence already raised by the parents of the deceased.

Reliefs sought

In its motion, Eurapharma Care Services asked the court for several remedies on judicial review, including orders of certiorari quashing rulings of the coroner court delivered on 21 January, 25 February, and 14 April 2026.

The company also sought orders of prohibition restraining the coroner’s court from continuing the inquest, arguing that allowing the proceedings to continue would constitute a breach of due process and jurisdictional overreach.

Court ruling

Delivering a ruling on the application, Justice Opesanwo held that the issues raised were substantial enough to warrant judicial consideration at the substantive stage.

“The Court is satisfied that the Applicant has met the threshold for the grant of leave. The application is not frivolous or vexatious. It raises issues of procedure and fairness that ought to be ventilated at the substantive stage,” the judge ruled.

The court consequently granted leave for judicial review and ordered that the leave shall operate as a stay of all further proceedings before the coroner’s court pending determination of the substantive suit.

The court directed Eurapharma Care Services to file its substantive judicial review processes within 14 days of the ruling and ensure service on all respondents in the matter.

The case was adjourned to 9 June for further hearing.

Parties in the suit

Joined as respondents in the suit are Senior Magistrate A. A. Adetunji, who presided over the Lagos Coroner’s District Court proceedings; the Chief Coroner of Lagos State; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State; Dr Ivara Esege; author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; and Atlantis Pediatric Hospital Limited.

Each of the respondents is either directly involved in the coroner proceedings or connected to the medical treatment and investigation surrounding the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Background

The Lagos State Government instituted the coroner’s inquest following the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege on 7 January after treatment at Atlantis Pediatric Hospital.

The child was subsequently referred to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, where he later died. At the same time, arrangements were reportedly being made for medical evacuation to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States.

Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, have alleged that the death resulted from medical negligence, including claims relating to sedation procedures, monitoring lapses, and delays in emergency response during treatment.

Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, however, has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that its medical personnel acted appropriately during treatment.

In a previous report, Premium Times had reported that the coroner’s inquest was earlier suspended following a directive from the Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro.

In March, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel suspended Euracare’s medical director and two doctors after finding a prima facie case of medical negligence. The disciplinary and legal processes arising from the case remain ongoing.