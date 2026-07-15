Nigerian rapper Folarin “Falz” Falana has criticised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s recent appeal urging Afrobeats artistes to establish charitable foundations for the less privileged. The rapper argued that such societal interventions should not be shifted to private individuals, asserting that public service carries inherent responsibilities.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Mrs Tinubu, while launching a national community food bank in Lokoja, Kogi State, encouraged singers to prioritise supporting vulnerable citizens over acquiring luxury vehicles. She highlighted the philanthropic efforts of Akon as a benchmark, suggesting that Nigerian singers possess the resources to make a significant impact.

During an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the 35-year-old questioned the logic behind the First Lady’s appeal.

“More foundations? It’s absurd,” Falz remarked. “You pointed to this lyric in the music. I haven’t made that up. If you look at what has been spent on acquiring new vehicles and jets, and then look at what has actually transpired regarding insecurity and the challenges we are facing, what are your priorities? You’re here talking to individuals. This is actually your job.”

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He added, “What do you mean by pressure on the government? Did anyone beg you to take up this role? If I remember correctly, apart from the fact that this is public service, you did everything within your power to campaign to enter office.”

Political Commentary

Falz further criticised the federal government’s priorities and spending, while scrutinising the “Emi Lokan” (It is my turn) campaign slogan associated with President Bola Tinubu.

“If I remember correctly, the campaign slogan for this administration was ‘Emi Lokan.’ Do you know what that translates to? It is my turn,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything more absurd. That means from day one, you set out on your political journey for this specific day. So, why can’t you come and say the pressure is too much on you? Are you okay?”

He maintained that he was not yielding to Mrs Tinubu’s appeal, confirming there were no immediate plans to establish a “Falz Foundation.” However, he noted that charitable work was a path he had always walked.

Optimism and New Work

Despite the challenges, the rapper expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to become active participants in national development.

“From day one, until today and until the day I die, I will always be an optimistic person,” he said. “I believe it can and will get better. Meaningful change will come, but we have to be willing. We have to want it.”

When asked about his newly released extended play (EP), Break Time, Falz explained that the current national challenges require urgent attention. He noted that the standard of living has become unsustainable, leaving citizens increasingly vulnerable.

“The people are feeling the blunt end of the stick. The people aren’t just able to survive; the standard of living is ridiculous. And even if you say you want to stay in your house and exist, you’re not even safe anymore,” he added.

The singer recently garnered attention following the release of his latest single, “Ole”, in which he criticised the current administration over the rising cost of living and persistent security challenges.