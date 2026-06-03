Veteran broadcaster Eugenia Abu has offered career advice to aspiring female journalists interested in following her path.

Ms Abu was a guest speaker at the David and Goliath Conference held at the Holy Trinity Event Centre, Maitama, Abuja, on 26 May.

The mother of six revealed that the biggest career risk she took was getting married and having kids as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

She married her husband, Thomas Abu, in 1983, and they have six children.

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Of the six children, a set of twins, Oiza and Meyi, became internet sensations for their singing, guitar playing, and freestyling.

From singing on social media, the twins have gone on to become actors in Nollywood.

Risk vs value

Addressing the gathering, Ms Abu, best known as a former News Anchor and Correspondent for NTA, where she rose to become the Executive Director of Programmes, said aspiring female journalists are constantly faced with the choice between a career and raising a family.

Revealing that she had all her children while working with NTA, Ms Abu said that, while some people consider it a risk, she sees it as a value.

“I married my husband, who is my best friend, and he has been beside me now for 42 years and has supported my career.

“I have my children, whom I can run to. They are my values. When I finish all the wahala in NTA, and I want to go home, I know that I have children whose homework I have to help with, who come to me at the door and welcome me,” she said.

She further urged her audience not to defer marriage, as time may ultimately work against them.

“Don’t say as a woman, I have a career. I don’t want to marry now. I don’t want to have children now. You don’t have time. I got married quite early, and it has been valuable to me.

“So don’t do those things that will minus you. They’ll waste your time. Concentrate on building your family early in life,” she advised.

Life after broadcasting

Providing some insights into what life is like after broadcasting, Ms Abu, now retired, established the Eugenia Abu Media Centre, a reading and mentorship hub for young Nigerian creatives in Abuja in 2018.

On life post-retirement, she said that sometimes people find themselves with nothing to do.

“If you don’t do it right now, you won’t have something you will do afterwards.

“Have courage. Be humble. Hard work always helps,” she added.