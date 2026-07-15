Veteran Nollywood actor, Olayinka Quadri, has been inducted as a Special Marshal of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as part of efforts to promote traffic compliance and strengthen community participation in road safety advocacy.

The induction ceremony was held at the LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos, where the agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, decorated the actor and presented him with the official Special Marshal kit.

Using influence to promote traffic discipline

The Special Marshal initiative is designed to engage influential members of society, including public figures, community leaders, and other stakeholders, to support LASTMA’s efforts to raise awareness of traffic regulations and responsible road use.

Through the programme, selected individuals are expected to use their platforms to encourage motorists and residents to adopt safer, more orderly behaviour on Lagos roads.

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With his decades-long career in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Mr Quadri is expected to lend his voice to road safety campaigns and promote compliance with traffic laws among Lagos residents.

LASTMA’s approach to traffic management

The induction comes as LASTMA continues to expand its public-partnership approach to managing traffic challenges in Lagos, a city known for its heavy vehicular movement and growing transportation demands.

Under the leadership of Mr Bakare-Oki, the agency has renewed focus on initiatives that involve citizens and community stakeholders in traffic management.

The Special Marshal and Special Traffic Mayor programmes are among such initiatives, providing a platform for respected individuals to serve as ambassadors for traffic discipline and civic responsibility.

LASTMA has maintained that effective traffic management requires collaboration between enforcement agencies and members of the public, particularly in a densely populated metropolis like Lagos.